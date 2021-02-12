International
The head of the WHO says that all hypotheses about the origin of Covid are still open
The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that all hypotheses about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic remained on the table after the WHO investigation in China.
The mission in Wuhan, where the first cases were observed, failed to identify the source of the virus, but poured cold water on the theory that it came from a virology laboratory in the Chinese city.
At a news conference in Geneva with Wuhan mission leader Peter Ben Embarek, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team had carried out “a very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances”.
“Some questions have been raised as to whether some of the hypotheses have been refuted. Speaking to some team members, I want to confirm that all of the hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study,” Tedros said.
“Part of that work may be outside the scope and scope of this mission. We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that brings us closer to it. understand the origin of the virus. “
Laboratory theory
At a news conference in Wuhan on Tuesday concluding the expert visit team, Ben Embarek debunked the theory that a leak from a virology lab in Wuhan could have triggered the notion of a pandemic spread by former US President Donald Trump.
“The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely difficult,” Ben Embarek had said. It “is not in the hypotheses we will suggest for future studies”.
In Geneva on Friday, he said the team had been told by Wuhan laboratories that they visited and spoke that none of them had worked or had the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease in their collections.
“Of course it is always possible for the virus to be and was present in samples that have not yet been processed, or among viruses that have not yet been characterized,” he said.
“But consciously, apparently from all the labs we’ve talked to, no one has seen this virus before.”
Ben Embarek added that the common practice for scientists discovering new viruses was to publish their findings immediately.
Not a pursuit mission
Experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans through another mammal.
The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan in December 2019. More than 2.3 million people worldwide have since been killed by the virus.
The international investigation into the city began only in January 2021.
Ben Embarek said Friday that the team would have gone much earlier, “we would not have the same material to look at,” that the researchers had put together.
“It was not a mission to go after an animal in the market or to follow a patient somewhere.
“That would have been something that could have been done back in December when the explosion was discovered …”
He said that when outbreaks of the disease occur, the first reaction is to treat patients, not to try to understand how it happened.
“But perhaps this is something we need to look to in the future rather than respond better to emerging disease outbreaks,” he added.
‘Dangerous’ complacency
Tedros said he hoped a summary report from the mission would be published next week, with the full final report to be followed in the coming weeks.
Tedros, meanwhile, welcomed the fact that the global number of reported COVID-19 cases had dropped for the fourth week in a row, which he gave to countries that implement public health measures more strictly.
But, he warned, “complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself. Now is not the time for any country to ease the measures, or for any individual to take away his care.”
He said the new deaths from COVID-19 were even more tragic when vaccines began to be carried, and said people who thought it would be impossible to vaccinate the whole world were “wrong”.
Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19)
2021 AFP
citation: WHO Chief Says All Hypotheses of Covid Origin Are Still Open (2021, February 12) Retrieved February 12, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-chief-covid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]