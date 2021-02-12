The head of the WHO says that all hypotheses about the origin of Covid are still open

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that all hypotheses about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic remained on the table after the WHO investigation in China.

The mission in Wuhan, where the first cases were observed, failed to identify the source of the virus, but poured cold water on the theory that it came from a virology laboratory in the Chinese city.

At a news conference in Geneva with Wuhan mission leader Peter Ben Embarek, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team had carried out “a very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances”.

“Some questions have been raised as to whether some of the hypotheses have been refuted. Speaking to some team members, I want to confirm that all of the hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study,” Tedros said.

“Part of that work may be outside the scope and scope of this mission. We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that brings us closer to it. understand the origin of the virus. “

Laboratory theory

At a news conference in Wuhan on Tuesday concluding the expert visit team, Ben Embarek debunked the theory that a leak from a virology lab in Wuhan could have triggered the notion of a pandemic spread by former US President Donald Trump.

“The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely difficult,” Ben Embarek had said. It “is not in the hypotheses we will suggest for future studies”.

In Geneva on Friday, he said the team had been told by Wuhan laboratories that they visited and spoke that none of them had worked or had the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease in their collections.

“Of course it is always possible for the virus to be and was present in samples that have not yet been processed, or among viruses that have not yet been characterized,” he said.

“But consciously, apparently from all the labs we’ve talked to, no one has seen this virus before.”

Ben Embarek added that the common practice for scientists discovering new viruses was to publish their findings immediately.

Not a pursuit mission

Experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans through another mammal.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan in December 2019. More than 2.3 million people worldwide have since been killed by the virus.

The international investigation into the city began only in January 2021.

Ben Embarek said Friday that the team would have gone much earlier, “we would not have the same material to look at,” that the researchers had put together.

“It was not a mission to go after an animal in the market or to follow a patient somewhere.

“That would have been something that could have been done back in December when the explosion was discovered …”

He said that when outbreaks of the disease occur, the first reaction is to treat patients, not to try to understand how it happened.

“But perhaps this is something we need to look to in the future rather than respond better to emerging disease outbreaks,” he added.

‘Dangerous’ complacency

Tedros said he hoped a summary report from the mission would be published next week, with the full final report to be followed in the coming weeks.

Tedros, meanwhile, welcomed the fact that the global number of reported COVID-19 cases had dropped for the fourth week in a row, which he gave to countries that implement public health measures more strictly.

But, he warned, “complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself. Now is not the time for any country to ease the measures, or for any individual to take away his care.”

He said the new deaths from COVID-19 were even more tragic when vaccines began to be carried, and said people who thought it would be impossible to vaccinate the whole world were “wrong”.

