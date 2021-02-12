



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would revoke the terrorist appointments of the Yemens Houthi movement in power on February 16, even when he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration put specially designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) labels on its final day in office despite warnings from other governments, aid groups and the United Nations that the sanctions they held could push Yemen in a famine President Joe Biden, who took office on January 20, has moved quickly to change U.S. policy, aiming to alleviate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and intensify diplomacy to end the civil war in Yemen. The decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, Blinken said in a statement Friday. A State Department spokesman said the SDGT appointments by the Trump administration to the three Houthi leaders – Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim – would also be lifted on February 16. Blinken, however, seemed to signal the limits of U.S. tolerance of the Houthi movement, saying the troika would remain under Treasury Department sanctions for actions that threaten Yemen’s peace, security or stability. They remain under UN sanctions. Blinken said Washington is monitoring the movement’s activities and identifying new targets that will be hit with sanctions, particularly those responsible for Red Sea shipping attacks and drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia. We will continue to closely monitor the activities of Ansarallah and its leaders and are actively identifying additional targets for the determination, Blinken said, using a term by which the Houthi movement is also known. The war sets in motion the Iran-linked Houthi movement against the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which has been backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition. The United States remains clear about Ansarallah’s bad actions, Blinken said. Ansarallah’s actions and relentlessness prolong this conflict and precisely the serious humanitarian cost. As part of his political shift in Yemen, Biden last week announced an end to U.S. support for offensive operations by the Saudi-led coalition. He also appointed veteran U.S. diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a special envoy to Yemen aimed at strengthening UN-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the war. The lender has been in Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi and Yemeni officials. Not that we are putting our trust or our trust or our trust in the Houthis, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Friday. We are giving priority to diplomacy widely. Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Daphne Psaledakis; Edited by William Maclean and Grant McCool

