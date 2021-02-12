International
India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators: Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Responding to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill (Amendment), 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has improved significantly in terms of contract enforcement and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains respected internationally.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Lok Sabha on Friday that India would become a major hub for international and domestic arbitration under the Narendra Modi government.
Responding to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill (Amendment), 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has improved significantly in terms of contract enforcement and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains respected internationally.
The bill seeks to ensure that all interested parties have an opportunity to seek an unconditional position in the enforcement of arbitral awards when the agreement or contract is driven by fraud or corruption. The bill aims to replace an ordinance issued on November 4, 2020.
Prasad justified the ordinance path to the law, saying it saves public money and also encourages legal options to act against any fraud even after an arbitrator has given his judgment.
With courts flooded with court cases of public interest, the law minister took the opportunity to also appeal to the courts to take only court cases of public interest so that their time is not wasted. “Today I call on the judiciary to exercise its discretion in selecting the original PILs,” Prasad said, adding that elected representatives should be the sole authority to handle governance issues.
The law minister said that under the law, which allows numerous opportunities to establish India as an arbitration center, India will welcome foreign arbitrators. He further informed the House that the government is in contact with experts to seek suggestions on the matter.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]