India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators: Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Lok Sabha on Friday that India would become a major hub for international and domestic arbitration under the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill (Amendment), 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has improved significantly in terms of contract enforcement and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains respected internationally.

The bill seeks to ensure that all interested parties have an opportunity to seek an unconditional position in the enforcement of arbitral awards when the agreement or contract is driven by fraud or corruption. The bill aims to replace an ordinance issued on November 4, 2020.

Prasad justified the ordinance path to the law, saying it saves public money and also encourages legal options to act against any fraud even after an arbitrator has given his judgment.

With courts flooded with court cases of public interest, the law minister took the opportunity to also appeal to the courts to take only court cases of public interest so that their time is not wasted. “Today I call on the judiciary to exercise its discretion in selecting the original PILs,” Prasad said, adding that elected representatives should be the sole authority to handle governance issues.

The law minister said that under the law, which allows numerous opportunities to establish India as an arbitration center, India will welcome foreign arbitrators. He further informed the House that the government is in contact with experts to seek suggestions on the matter.