International
Air travelers to Canada to isolate themselves in hotels starting in late February
TORONTO Air travelers to Canada will quarantine a hotel starting Feb. 22 after awaiting the result of a coronavirus test, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Trudeau previously announced stricter restrictions would be imposed on non-essential passengers in response to new, more likely sticky variants.
Government officials confirmed that with limited exceptions non-essential travelers will be required to book a three-night stay at a government-authorized hotel at their own expense before departing for Canada.
Those crossing the U.S. border by land will not have to be isolated in a hotel, but will need to show a negative test taken within three days prior to arrival and tested upon arrival, as well as toward the end of a 14-day quarantine. at home or elsewhere.
Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair said less than 5 percent of those crossing the land border are non-essential, one reason why hotel stays are not required for those entering from land.
The measures particularly affect Canadian “snow birds” that overwinter outside and return home in the spring.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said vaccinated Canadians would not be excluded because research is not yet clear whether those vaccinated can still transmit the virus to others.
Some Canadian “snowflakes” are being vaccinated in Florida and Arizona.
Trudeau said it could take up to three days for the test results to be available, and he previously said the cost of a hotel stay for air travelers could be C $ 2,000 (US $ 1,576). The steep cost of staying in a hotel includes the cost of security, food and measures that hotels will need to take to keep their employees safe.
Passengers would be isolated at home or elsewhere if the test is negative. Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and bans non-essential travel to the country.
The Canadian Snowbird Association has said the cost of staying in a hotel poses financial hardship for many people and negatively tested travelers should be able to quarantine their homes.
Some snowbirds are flying backwards before staying at the hotel is mandatory. Dr. Morley Rubinoff, 71, said he left his glory in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, about six weeks earlier this year to avoid what he called “hotel hell”. The terminated dental specialist said he arrived in Mexico on Dec. 31 and had planned to stay until mid-March before returning to Toronto.
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Friday that there have been more than 429 cases of a disturbing variant first identified in the UK and 28 cases of the first variant identified in South Africa reported in eight provinces. So far, there has only been one report of the first variant found in Brazil.
While Canada has contracted for far more vaccines than it needs to cover its population, they have been slow to arrive, much to the annoyance of seeing a faster distribution in neighboring US
Canadian officials have said Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden about the possibility of receiving Pfizer vaccines from a nearby Michigan plant, the first 100 million doses of which have already been contracted by the U.S. government.
“I think the president has been clear publicly and certainly privately when it comes out that his focus now is to ensure that the American people are vaccinated,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said when asked about Canada on Friday.
Canada, which has no domestic production, has contracted vaccines from Europe and elsewhere.
Trudeau said he spoke with CEO Pfizer and said he confirmed that Canada would receive 4 million doses from that company before the end of March, as well as 10.8 million doses in April, May and June more than previously announced.
Trudeau also said Canada is buying another 4 million Modern vaccines and is looking into getting vaccines from India.
Story by Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
