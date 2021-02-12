Replace honest and efficient officers at the Special Enforcement Bureau: Jagan





VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting here Friday on the work of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and said there should be no room for corruption in the supply of sand and spirits and officials should take strict action against them. who are responsible for illegal sand mining and trafficking in alcoholic beverages. During the review meeting held at the camp office, the prime minister said that no one responsible for the loss of revenue for the state through illegal activities and corruption will be spared, even at the organizational level. Measures should be taken as soon as information on such activities is obtained. CM said SEB should organize regular inspections and stop smuggling of beverages into vehicles from neighboring states. “Replace honest and efficient officers at the Special Enforcement Bureau and ensure better results in the next 15 days.” He instructed SEB officials to conduct regular reviews and said that all required infrastructure would ensure that officials do their job effectively. The CM also promised incentives for SEB staff. Officials briefed the CM on the performance of the Special Enforcement Bureau since its inception on May 16, 2020. Since this step began to curb the illegal flow of beverages, 79,632 cases have been registered, 4,85,009 liters of alcohol seized, 12,766 liters confiscated beer, 4,54,658 liters of domestic alcoholic beverages, confiscated 1,12,70,123 liters of toothpaste, 2,85,142 kg of confiscated black cloth, 22,715 confiscated vehicles and registered cases against 240 government employees are included in irregularities. As for sand, 7,244 cases were registered, 4,79,692 tons of sand were seized, 9,689 vehicles were confiscated and cases were registered against 22 government employees. Cases have been registered against 82 police officers in connection with irregularities related to the supply of sand and alcoholic beverages. Also, 1,00,979 kg of ganja were seized, 90,97,628 packages of ghutka and 1,120 red sander trunks were seized, in addition to Rs 4,92 kronor money through raids on poker camps. DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Special Revenue Secretary Rajat Bhargav and SEB Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal were among the officials present. …

