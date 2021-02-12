Connect with us

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of killing a one-year-old baby

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a one-year-old boy.

The little boy died at Alder Hey Hospital in January after being transferred to hospital for specialist medical care.

The child was living with adoptive parents in Barrow when he died and was still in the care of the Cumbria County Council.

The council has now referred itself to an independent review – reports Lancashire Live.

Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service on January 6 this year regarding an incident at a property in Barrow.

The baby was initially taken to Furness General Hospital and then transferred to Alder Hey Childrens Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition.

The boy died the next afternoon on January 7th.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child and two other counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / person young to cause unnecessary injury.

They have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

John Readman, executive director of People at Cumbria County Council, said in a statement: “This is a deeply troubling case and our thoughts are with the young boys’ family.

“We can confirm that he was cared for by the Local Authority and at the time of his death was placed next to the adoptive parents.

The county council, as part of the Cumbria Child Protection Partnership, has recommended that a full independent defense review be conducted.

“A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are not able to make any further comment at this stage.

The county council has recommended that the Child Practice Review Panel launch an independent investigation – formerly called a Serious Case Review.

Chief Inspector Dean Holden, Chief of Crime and Defense at Cumbria Constabulary, said: Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow.

On Jan. 6, police received a report from NWAS regarding an incident at a property in Barrow.

“The child was transferred to Alder Hey Childrens Hospital from Furness General Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition. Sadly, the young boy died on the afternoon of 7 January.

An investigation is being conducted by a dedicated team of detectives and other specialists in order to determine the full circumstances of the death in full consultation with the attending physician.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child, two counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / young person for causing unnecessary injury.

Both have been released on bail to police, while detectives are investigating the full circumstances.



