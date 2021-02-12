USA in news: Brown WM buys wealth firm in San Diego





M&A Brown Wealth Management (BWM) Independent asset management firm has acquired Truuwater Financial. The transaction combines two San Diego-based asset managers, expanding BWM to 14 professionals and total client assets of $ 1.2 billion ($ 870 million, $ 1 billion). The acquisition is the first step in BWM’s expansion strategy, which envisions tripling the firm’s assets to over $ 4 billion by 2025, through acquisitions as well as organic growth. Robert Meyer, CEO and chief investment officer of Truuwater, who will continue to serve as a member of the firm’s investment committee and a senior advisor to BWM. The financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. Cetera The financial advisory firm has agreed to buy certain assets in connection with Voya Financial Advisors (VFA), an independent financial planning channel. Through this acquisition, independent VFA financial professionals will become part of Cetera. By joining Cetera, financial professionals will gain comprehensive, growth-enhancing skills, flexibility and added choice as independent business owners. The team and the independent professional financial network from VFA will form a separate business within Cetera, as part of Cetera Advisor Networks. He will continue to be led by President Tom Halloran, as well as leadership and service teams who will also join Cetera. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. People move Veris Wealth Partners The asset management firm has promoted chief operating officer Stephanie Cohn Rupp to chief executive officer. Cohn Rupp has previously served as head of influential investment at Tiedemann Advisors. Founding partner Patricia Farrar-Rivas will stay with Veris as chairman of the firms partner group and senior asset manager after running the company for 13 years as chief executive. First Bank of the Republic The private bank and asset management company has hired Michael Kramer to join First Republic Investment Management in New York City. Kramer, who was appointed managing director and asset manager, joins two associates. Prior to joining First Republic, Kramer was a Chief Executive Officer at B Riley Wealth Advisors Goodman Financial Corporation The wealth firm has hired Steven VanNostrand as senior financial advisor. Prior to joining Goodman Financial, VanNostrand was an asset management consultant at TIAA for five years. Wilmington Faith The asset management service provider appoints Christopher Van Horn as a senior asset advisor. He served as a senior analyst in equity research at B Riley. UBS USA Asset Management Three financial advisors have joined the firm in Houston, Texas. Joseph Zurfley will be housed in the downtown office, and Dale Heysse and Jason Valentz will be housed in the Sugarland office. Zurfley joins UBS as Assistant Market Chief in the South Texas Market. Prior to joining UBS, he served as Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Heysse joined UBS as financial advisor and portfolio manager and held positions at Schlumberger. Valentz joins UBS as financial advisor and portfolio manager and he was managing director and commodity trader for global commodity products and index at Merrill Lynch. B Riley Asset Management Steven Arcos has joined the firm as managing director and manager of the Los Angeles branch office. He is joined by Oppenheimer & Co., where he served as Los Angeles branch manager, Westwood branch, business development manager and managing director of investments.













