Human rights: Why the US has regained its place at the table (UN)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this week that the United States was returning as an observer to the United Nations Human Rights Council, part of President Joe Bidens’s goal to turn the United States into a global leadership role. The Trump administration had withdrawn from the council in 2018, dismissing it as a pitfall of authoritarians attacking Israel.

When the United Nations Human Rights Council convened an emergency session Friday to undertake growing protests and growing repression in Myanmar following the military coup there, a U.S. delegation was present for discussion.

This may not sound like news. But by this week, the U.S. would have been missing: The Trump administration pulled out of the world’s best (and most universal) human rights body in 2018, dismissing it as a pitfall of authoritarians attacking Israel .

But on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the U.S. re-engagement with the Geneva-based council as part of President Joe Bidens’ goal to turn the U.S. into a global leadership role through vibrant multilateralism.

“We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body that needs reform in its agenda, membership and focus, including its disproportionate focus on Israel,” said Secretary Blinken in a statement. But he said the U.S. withdrawal did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of American leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their advantage.

The US will initially engage with the Human Rights Council (HRC) as an observer, but is widely expected to run for a three-year term on the 47-member council when the UN General Assembly elects a new nominee in October. .

An unresolved debate

The U.S. decision has revived a debate that has been simmering ever since even before the HRC replaced the widely discredited UN Human Rights Commission in 2006: Is the international human rights cause better served when the U.S. BA brings its vision of universal values ​​and support for democratic principles to the global table even if that table is flawed?

Or is the US more capable of advancing human rights in the world by concentrating its energies in other countries to promote rights and keeping its power and prestige outside the HRC as a means of putting pressure on the council to undertake a serious reform?

Human rights defenders have strong views on both sides of the debate. Where they largely agree is that powerful authoritarian voices, especially China, have increased in volume and become more persistent in recent years in pursuing a vision of human rights quite different from the Western focus on individual rights and freedoms. .

The dispute is not whether the US should promote human rights, but rather about how and where the US can best promote its vision.

Yes, the Human Rights Council has been tainted, but it is clearly an improvement on what came before it, and the United States was an important part of that improvement, says John Cerone, a special adviser to the first American delegation. in the HRC under the Obama administration.

As an example, he points to the innovation of the Universal Periodic Review, which regularly assesses the human rights performance of each of the 193 UN member states. Other improvements include the increasing use of commissions of inquiry, which have looked at particularly harsh cases of deteriorating human rights, such as in Syria and Libya, and what he says is reduced even if Israel’s disproportionate concentration is on the agenda.

HRC has made significant gains and it is important to note that the improvements occurred when the U.S. was on the council, says Mr. Cerone, now a professor of international law at Tufts Universitys Fletcher School in Medford, Massachusetts.

US seal of approval

However, even critics who acknowledge some improvements in the HRC over its 15 years say the Biden administrations’ decision to re-engage is premature and will give legitimacy to only one body whose members currently include China, Russia, Cuba, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

If you look at the Freedom House rankings, you see that most of the world’s worst human rights activists are elected to the council and then able to exercise their priorities during their term, says Brett Schaefer, a policy expert global and international institutions at the Heritage Conservative Foundation in Washington.

Biden is essentially following in the footsteps of the Obama administration when he said, We would work from within the council to improve it, but the results were almost nothing, he adds. They are putting the stamp of US approval on the status quo and giving legitimacy to the US worst human rights violators in the world.

Staying outside the council until it undergoes serious reform would not leave the US without multilateral countries to promote human rights, says Mr Schaefer. He points to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which he says has put pressure on Belarus over human rights failures; and the Organization of American States, which has kept Venezuela’s rights abuses and democratic backwardness at the top of its agenda.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone / AP Myanmar envoy Myint Thu listens during the special session of the Human Rights Council on the “human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar” at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, 12 February 2021.

Of course, staying out of the HRC in principle would have denied a US diplomatic arena in which to express its perspective on the Myanmar crisis.

When Mark Cassayre, acting daffaires of the US mission in Geneva, called on council members on Friday to join the United States in pushing the Myanmar military to restore power to the democratically elected government [and] demonstrate respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, he lent the strong U.S. voice on the issue of freedom there.

Still, Mr. Schaefer says a better U.S. approach to HRC and its long-term effectiveness would have been to bury the possibility of a U.S. return as a carrot to encourage reform. The United States should say, “We have some specific ideas for improvement and we want to see some attention to these ideas before we rejoin the council,” he said.

A new era

But some human rights defenders are shaken by that kind of recipe for U.S. action, saying it’s a reminder of an American arrogance that shuts down much of the world and goes back to a bygone era of U.S. supremacy. .

They were no longer in the post-World War II era, when the US and the West generally said, Weve realized this; others should be like us now, says Kerstin Bree Carlson, associate professor of international law at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense.

The HRC was not created for human rights angels, she says, but with the idea of ​​encouraging an upward trajectory on human rights among UN member states and calling global attention to cases of serious backwardness and major violations.

Mrs. Bree, who will soon publish a book on the human rights march in Africa, says her research underscored the positive role HRC has played in several cases, often with highly critical investigations. For example, pointing to her work in South Sudan, she says, is the council that was on the ground … [bringing] a focus on human rights for an issue, otherwise largely neglected.

In that context, the US can play a welcome role, she says, but not from the perspective of being the final arbiter judging each country’s top-down trajectory.

For Fletcher School professor Cerone, the US should not stay away from the idea that the council needs the added legitimacy that the US brings with it. The Human Rights Council is seen as a legitimate body by most of the world, he says.

What the US brings to the HRC is its diplomatic influence, its considerable resources, its voice for human rights for all reasons like-minded allies will be very grateful that the US is back, he says.

The U.S. can be constructive on human rights issues, and in ways that other states cannot, he says, because they simply do not have the soft power of the United States.