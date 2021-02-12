International
‘News of the World’ director Paul Greengrass on his Production Team
The “News of the World” award season contender is a departure for director Paul Greengrass after such high-profile adrenaline-fueled films as his trio Jason Bourne and “July 22”. He reunites with “Captain Phillips” star Tom Hanks at Universal’s Western for Captain Kidd, a man who delivers news in Texas cities, accompanied by orphan Johanna. Greengrass and his behind-the-scenes team “shared the goal of honoring Western tradition and staying true to it until 1870, but also making the film feel contemporary and relevant.” He says the biggest emotion was working with “people who are fearless artists and perform at a high level”.
Dariusz Wolski, filmmaker
“He is a great guy and a great artist. The beginning of our conversation was about my desire to make a film paving a new ground for me: The goal was to do something different but that still felt authentic to me. Can we find a visual language that does this? I was amazed at how quickly we got into it. We talked a lot about the atmosphere and mood. I wanted to confront the vast expanse of land and the interiors with shadows, with candlelight. Dariusz is so brilliant; he pushed me in a good way and I think I pushed him too. ”
William Goldenberg, editor
“I wanted to slow down, but not lose intensity. An action sequence [when Kidd and young Johanna are chased by three baddies] it was both a challenge and a great fun. It starts as a chase, then there’s an exchange of fire on the rocks, then there’s cat and mouse. Billy was helpful in shaping this. It’s all about telling stories, choosing the moment, judging the rhythm —— when you let it go or when you keep it away. Billy’s Pacing is so subtle, the way he assembled that film. He does what an editor should do, which is to question the rush and ask to give what he is going for, but he is not afraid to ask if what he is going for is actually what you have . “
James Newton Howard, composer
“The interesting thing was the intimacy and the saving of the result. My idea was that this is a concert of players who went through the Civil War; their instruments and bodies were broken and reshaped in Reconstruction. Their music is a journey towards finding harmony again. However there are musical moments when you have to enter the “cinematic space”; it’s a movie, it has to pick you up and transport you.It was about choosing those moments – on the way to Dallas there was one, another was coming face to face with the tribe “James worked and reworked it until he gave that great result. So delicate and so dignified.”
David Crank, production designer
“Fantastic, absolutely brilliant. We didn’t have big resources and he put every dollar on the screen. We had run a farm in New Mexico and cycled and recycled things in different ways; he would give us building facades, extensions, and even details inside a building. And his details were impeccable. We photographed the buildings one way, then the other way; it is a bit of a matter of choosing angles. We also recycled the interiors in a smart way. We were going to shoot an indoor environment, then when we were filming something else, David came in and restored the area, and it turned into a completely different space. “
Mark Bridges, costume stylist
“He is extremely talented. Kidd character – that’s what drew me to the story. He is a single news reader wandering from one city to another; he was not a brilliant entertainer. Mark had to take the Kidd reading costume perfectly, and he did. All clothes feel completely real, fully lived. This is costume design art, to tell the stories of each character. Mark pulled out all the stories of those characters and made subtle choices, down to the aunt and uncle at the end, who were dressed perfectly. The way Mark changed clothes for Kidd and the girl in the end, in completely organic ways; there is a kind of happiness in clothes, but very subtle. When you see Mark in the square looking at his clothes, he would sometimes say, “I’m not sure about that,” and then add or subtract a small detail. Making films is about the right details. ”
