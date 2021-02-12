No solution for GoaMiles, tourist taxi conflict as government adopts weak stand at taxi meters | Goa News





Panaji: The attack on three GoaMiles drivers in Calangute allegedly by tourist taxi drivers in two separate incidents last week, brings to light that the government will not yet seriously implement its mind to resolve the heated issue of tourist taxis.

Two years ago, the taxi-based service, GoaMiles, made its entry into the state by holding hands from the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC). The North Goa Tourist Taxi Owners Association (NGTTOA), along with other bodies of taxi owners in the state, made it clear that they were against their entry, a stand that remains unchanged to this day.

The ongoing tense relationship between the two GoaMiles and other tourist taxis has been the cause of repeated outbreaks.

GoaMiles CEO Utkarsh Dhabade said there have been 52 incidents against their drivers, and that in 37 cases FIRs have been registered, and in 15 unknown cases.

Most incidents occurred in Calangute, Baga and Candolim. 15 cases that are not known offenses involve the use of foul language against our employees. We have not seen any tangible action taken, and even when arrests were made, the accused were quickly released on bail, including the latest case, Dhabhade said.

The government has chosen to wait and watch and, from time to time, pursues sluggish policy and in the convenient destination Goa is receiving negative reviews. While for the most part it is because taxis do not use meters, it is also because while the destination has gained popularity, it has inevitably been compared to other destinations.

On the other hand, taxi owners cannot be held solely responsible for the non-implementation of taxi meters because the government lacks the will to be decisive on this issue.

Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the implementation of digital meters is not in his hands. The responsibility lies with the transport ministry, he said when asked why the issue has remained unattended for so long.

Ajgaonkar said that whenever he attends trade fairs and road shows, the feedback he gets about Goa tourist taxis is not very encouraging. The image of taxi drivers is tarnished. I’m not saying that all taxi drivers sleep passengers, but if even one or two of them make a mistake, then they all get a bad name. When they came to me, I asked them to install taxi meters. If tourist taxi drivers here were to have to install taxi meters, then there was no way GoaMiles could have entered the state, he said.

Goa Travel and Tourism Association (TTAG) President Nilesh Shah said everything is driven by technology today and Goa taxi drivers, who have been against application-based taxi services, or rather technology, after all will lose. What prevents them from coming up with their own application and offering a service as a collaboration initiative? Tha Shahu.

NGTTOA Vice President Ravindra Vengurlekar did not respond to calls made to him. Another holder of the association’s office, however, said the issue would be resolved at the time if the government had taken it seriously and not rushed to get an application-based taxi service.

Meanwhile, TTAG has sent a notice to the government on the non-implementation of digital taxi meters in the state. It will file a petition for contempt against the government if a positive response is not received.

