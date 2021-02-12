International
COVID-19: How would coronavirus vaccine certificates for international travel work? | UK News
The COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates can be introduced in the UK when people are allowed to travel abroad again.
Ministers are discussing the possibility of a system of international certificates, but vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has repeatedly said it will not be called a “vaccine passport”.
Some countries are also seeing the use of vaccine passports within the country for both domestic travel and workers returning to offices.
Sky News looks at what a vaccine certificate would include and what other countries are doing.
How would a vaccine passport or certificate work?
Once people are immunized against the coronavirus, they can carry an official card or digital certification, possibly in an app, which says they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.
This will need to be indicated at the UK border or airlines may require it to be shown or recorded during check-in or online check-in.
The idea is that without one, a person will not be allowed to travel.
British developers MVine and IProov are working on an immunity and vaccination passport, which is being tested by the NHS.
They say this would enable a person’s test results or vaccination status to be recorded and tested without the need for extensive new infrastructure.
Are vaccine passports / certificates new?
Jo. In fact, the UK requires people applying for visas from certain countries to have a certificate to prove they have had a recent TB test.
Many countries already require a vaccine certificate for diseases such as yellow fever and polio and will refuse entry if a traveler does not have a valid certificate.
Usually, travelers do not need a vaccine passport to leave a country, just to enter, so coronavirus initiatives would be slightly different.
What is the travel industry saying?
Australian airline Qantas has said it will eventually seek evidence of a coronavirus vaccine to board its flights.
Etihad Airways and Emirates will begin using a digital travel permit for travelers to secure them, and border control, with evidence that they have been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.
The travel permit is being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Travel company over 50 Saga said travelers on its vacation or cruise in 2021 should be fully vaccinated.
What are the issues with a vaccine passport?
Some human rights groups and academics have said that vaccine passports can discriminate against those who have not yet had a vaccine, may not have one or do not want one.
At present, richer countries have purchased far more vaccines than poorer countries, many of which have not yet started vaccination.
There is a fear that vaccine passports will exclude people from nations who will not receive vaccines for months, or even years, from traveling.
On the other hand, a team from the Oxford Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics said it was “unethical” to isolate people who have no or little risk of spreading the coronavirus while being vaccinated.
“If we have the technology to decide who is not a risk, we have to use it,” they write in the medical journal The Lancet.
What other countries are considering vaccine passports?
European Union
A vaccination card across Europe is being considered, according to a document of the Spanish economic ministry seen by El Pais.
Brussels has been hesitant so far.
Greece
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is one of those pushing the EU to approve a vaccination passport.
His government signed an agreement on February 8th with Israel to mutually recognize vaccination certificates to allow travel between the two countries.
Mr Mitsotakis said he expected it to be a “test” of what they could do with other countries.
Spain
The well-known British tourist destination has introduced to the European Commission the use of a vaccination card throughout Europe.
The Spanish government is compiling a database of people who refuse to get the vaccine, which it will share with the European Union.
Spain’s health minister said this would ensure that no one was accidentally lost from the vaccine list, but critics say it could also be used to deny them exit or entry.
Cyprus
The island country plans to start allowing EU citizens early, as long as they can prove they have been vaccinated.
Denmark
A digital vaccine passport is being developed by the government so that its citizens can prove they have had a stroke.
Portugal
Authorities in Portugal have said a vaccination certificate will facilitate travel between European countries – and may waive requirements such as COVID tests.
Puffin Island
E-vaccination certificates began being issued in January to citizens who received their second stroke.
Chuang
The disputed territory has said it will issue vaccine passports to citizens after they have had two doses.
It is expected to receive 100,000 vaccines soon through COVAX – a global initiative to give nations access to strike.
