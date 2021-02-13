Australian Open to continue without fans amid 5-day blockade COVID-19 | Bleacher Report

Rick Rycroft / Associated Press

The Australian Open will continue without fans for five days starting on FridayVictoria State goes into blockade for that period of time after an outbreak of more contagious diseasesTension in the UK of COVID-19.

forJake Michaelsof ESPN, Victoria currently has an active number of 19 cases.

“UK tension is moving at a speed never seen before in our country,” Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Friday (Thursday ET). “[Sporting events] it will function as a workplace but not for fun because there will be no crowd. I am confident this short and sharp circuit breaker will be effective. “I want to be here next Wednesday announcing that these restrictions will come.”

Victoria is moving to Phase 4 restrictions, which means its citizens can only leave home for “provide or receive medical care to purchase essential goods or services; to work or study (if you can not from home) and exercise, for a maximum of two hours a day, “for Michaels.

Professional athletes have been awarded a “the athlete ‘s essential name “, however, which means the Australian Open is free to continue, albeit without fans.

If the blockade does not last beyond five days, fans could return to the quarterfinals, although it remains unclear whether the event will reopen its doors to spectators. The Australian Open already had a fan base of 30,000the daily attendance limit in its first week as mandated by the government.

Attendance was at its highest point Thursday with21,010 spectators.