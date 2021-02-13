Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Steamer Enterprise heading to Orondo; Wooden water pipes located on Kittitas street; The kids catch the CTL championship | Local News

From the Wenatchee World archives
115 years ago 1906
The Steamer Company made a trip from Wenatchee to Orondo this morning. It will make two trips each day and will be kept on the run until the water in the Okanogan River rises high enough to allow navigation. The company will transport goods and passengers.
Henry Crass returned last night from Quincy, where he was adjudicating cases.
A small fire broke out last night in JM Duffy’s living room on Wenatchee Avenue. The fire was quickly extinguished and the only damage was a broken window.
WA Sanders has bought two pieces in the Great Northern Plate, on the northwest corner of Wenatchee Avenue and First Street, for $ 3,000.
CJ Martin and his family have arrived from Seattle to become residents of Wenatchee. They have moved into a house on the corner of First and C streets but are also looking for property to buy and build.
Edna Thompson was the guest of honor at a surprise evening in honor of the 14th birthday. Guests included Lulu Morck, Louise Lail, Florence Fenton, Zerlina Patterson, Dorothy Wilson, Mary Gunn, James Taylor, Carl Morck, George Collier, John Hattan, Paul Martin, William Thompson and Arthur Gunn.
Merritt’s JB Smith was in Wenatchee on Friday seeking real estate concerns.
Several new aqueducts in Wenatchee are being set up this week with work continuing over the summer. The first will run from Kittitas Street to the FA Rogers residence. This stretch will have 1,800 feet of four-inch wooden pipe.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club opened its new meeting rooms earlier this month in the Beal block.
Joe Cunningham left this morning on a business trip to Seattle.
The possibility of setting up a tourist bureau at the International Border near Oroville has been voiced by a member of the State Advertising Commission in Washington. Vice President Ward J. Walker said the plan could be accelerated by a greater test of local interest and financial participation. The proposed venture will be discussed at the Okanogan Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting this week in Brewster.
Doreen Smith, an senior at Omak High School, has been chosen to represent the city as his princess at the Apple States Flowering Festival in Washington this spring.
Peter J. Bymers has been installed as a worshiper of Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 57.
Officials of the IOOF Mansfield Lodge were installed Tuesday night. They are Dave Washburn, the great nobleman; RF Matthiesen, grand deputy; Wallace Thomsen, secretary; and Jay Avenell, cashier.
Cassell Forrester is the new president of the Okanogan County Livestock Association. Roland Sackman is the outgoing president.
Officials for the Waterville Business Club have been installed for next year. They are Charles Clements, president; Paul Obergh, vice president; and Keith Marney, secretary-treasurer.
Dr. Ron Miller is the new president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce. Ai ceon Cecil Hawker.
The Glendenwatha Camp Fire Group had its first Council Fire on Monday at Grant School. Attendees were Karen Halstead, Patricia Brixey, Kendra Jensen, Stephanie Lance, Mary Alice Terry, Darlene Falk, Karen Turnipseed and Sharon St. John.
Theresa Schreck, the 17-year-old golf sensation, has been named the 1980 Women Athlete of the Year by Inland Empire Writers and Broadcasters. Schreck, a senior at Lewis & Clark High School, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schreck of East Wenatchee.
Chelan Goats won the Caribou Trail League basketball championship with a 63-58 victory over a tough Tonasket club on Thursday night.
Former Wenatchee resident William Honeysett has been named 1980 Urban Leaguer of the Year by the San Bernardino and Riverside Inland Area Urban League Association in California. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Honeysett of Wenatchee.
Helen Austin has been appointed Managing Director of Accounting for Washington Fruit Growers, Inc.
Mrs. Ron Myers was elected president of the Homemakers Club. Other officers are Ms. Karl Miller, vice president; Mrs. J. Wilbur Zufall, secretary; and Mrs. Jerry Kenoyer, cashier.
Quincy High School student Ruth Vreeman took first place in the Education High School’s annual high school show. 171. She received the Seattle-First Bank National Award for $ 50 for her oil painting.
Phi Theta Kappa chapter Eta Rho at Wenatchee Valley College elected Jeff Thoroughman as president during a Jan. 18 meeting at Regina Kinzel’s home. Other officers for the winter term are the activities of JP Leghorn; Sherman Wiggs, program; Karl Dietrich, membership; Joanne Week, secretary; and Greg Schumacher, treasurer.