17 killed in Sattur fireworks blast, 35 injured | Chennai News





Virudhunagar: In one of the worst fireworks unit explosions in Tamil Nadu in the last nine years, 17 people, including seven women, were killed and 35 others injured in an accident at a unit in Achankulam near Sattur on Friday. The condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

According to sources, the accident happened at the Sri Mariamman Fireworks premises around 13:00 when workers were engaged in filling chemicals for fancy fireworks. The fire quickly spread to other sheds of the unit. As nine people died on the spot, fatalities continued to rise with 17 deaths reported as of 8.30pm. We have identified five men and five women. Two women have not yet been identified while the gender of the other three bodies needs to be determined, collector R Kannan told TOI. Concerned families of the victims were waiting at the government hospitals Sattur and Sivakasi where the bodies of the victims were held for post-mortem.

The 35 injured, including 14 women, were being treated at various hospitals in Sattur, Sivakasi and Kovilpatti. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced relief of Rs 3 for relatives of the dead and Rs 1 each for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced $ 2 ex-gratuity for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured. Virudhunagar district is not new to the fireworks tragedies with about 41 people killed in an explosion in 2012. Sources said several violations were identified in the strike unit. Up to 70 people were employed in the unit which was much higher than the set number. Madurai S Rajendran area DIG said the initial investigation revealed that the owner of the cracker unit had illegally leased the unit to a person named Sakthivel. Five special teams have been formed to arrest both. He said officials from PESO, the revenue department and the police would arrange a meeting to ascertain violations in the unit before registering cases.

Virudhunagar (DFO) District Fire Officer K Ganesan said that of the 60 spills working on the premises, 15 were completely damaged and 13 partially hit. We got the call around 1.15pm and 36 firefighters and officers from the Sattur, Sivakasi and Vembakottai fire stations rushed to the scene. We removed nine bodies from the site. Others died in hospitals, he said. A team from the Organization for the Safety of Oil and Explosives (PESO) that includes explosives controller K Pandey and deputy explosives controllers Nitin Goel and Amit Goel who visited the unit said the owner had rented the cash registers to four others. We have noticed many violations such as unauthorized production and excessive manpower against the allowed capacity, said an official.

Elayirampannai police have registered a case and are investigating. The DIG said special teams consisting of police and revenue officers will be formed to inspect the hit units in the district to make sure no such units are rented illegally.

While DMK President MK Stalin called the accident a consequence of the AIADMK government’s negligence, TNCC President KS Alalgiri attributed it to the state’s slowdown in law enforcement. He demanded compensation of Rs 25 each for the relatives of the deceased. The founder of AMMK TTV Dhinakaran, the founder of AISMK R Sarathkumar, the president of TMC GK Vasan and the founder of PMK S Ramadoss also offered their condolences to the families of the victims. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos