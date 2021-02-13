The WHO chief warns of complacency as global cases of the virus fall

The head of the World Health Organization says the worldwide decline in COVID-19 confirmed is encouraging, but has warned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Geneva – The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that the decline in confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide was encouraging, but warned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of globally reported infections has dropped for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second week in a row.

These declines appear to be due to countries implementing stricter public health measures, Tedros said. We should all be encouraged, but complacency is just as dangerous as the virus itself.

Now is not the time for any country to ease the measures or for any individual to remove its guards, he added. Every life lost now is even more tragic as vaccines have begun to be carried.

While the figures reported by WHO countries for the week ending February 8 are still incomplete, the global body said that so far about 1.9 million newly confirmed cases have been registered worldwide, up from more than 3.2 million last week. .

Tedros said members of a WHO expert mission who recently visited China to investigate the possible source of the blast would publish a summary of their findings next week.

Chinese scientists and the WHO international team of researchers said this week that the coronavio virus most likely first appeared in humans after it was thrown from an animal, and an alternative theory that the virus came out of a Chinese laboratory was unlikely.

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO mission, told laboratories in Wuhan on Friday that his team visited said they had not worked with the virus that causes COVID-19, or had it in their collections before the outbreak. But he said it was possible the virus might still be present in samples that have not yet been analyzed.

He said the team had gained a much better insight into the early stages of the outbreak and concluded that there was not a large disease group in Wuhan or elsewhere around the city in the months before the first cases in December 2019. But he added that scientists are still far from understanding the origin and identification of animal species and, or the routes by which the virus may have entered humans in December.

Tedros, the WHO director general, said the Geneva-based body held its first meeting this week to help define and diagnose what he called a post-COVID condition, also known as COVID. tall.

This disease affects patients with severe and mild COVID-19, he said. Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID may have a range of different symptoms that may be persistent or may come and go.

Given the scale of the pandemic, we expect many people to be affected by the post-COVID-19 condition, Tedros said. “Certainly the best way to prevent COVID is to prevent COVID-19 in the first place.