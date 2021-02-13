DVIDS – News – Foreign military sales, supporting the international supply chain

International
While NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support has provided Navy supply support for more than 100 years, it has also supported the international community for more than a quarter of a century. As the International Naval Control Logistics Office for the U.S. Navy, the International Program Director NAVSUP WSS, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) provides support to more than 80 countries around the world, ensuring that foreign mission partners are trained and equipped to take part in the military operations of the cooperative coalition with the American Forces.
As part of an effort led by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) to address Navys requirements for a single, sustainable and strategic design for a supply marina across the Navy, as integrated International Program Directorate of the Naval Sustainability System-Supply or NSS-Supply foreign mission partners in the maritime supply chain to maximize end-to-end support efficiency.
The U.S. Security Cooperation Program and the NAVSUP WSS FMS operate under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act of 1976 supporting the strategic objectives of U.S. Foreign Policy. globally. Foreign Military Sales Goals for readiness and cooperation are met by working side by side with Foreign Security Assistance Representatives (SAFRs), enabling the command to provide customer service and engage effectively with international mission partners worldwide.
In the same way that NAVSUP WSS complements the Navys program and supply support role, the FMS program serves as a supply chain integrator for international partners to increase their capacity, capability, and interoperability. This feature supports the NSS Supply mission of increasing speed from one end to the other through supply chain resistance.
We need to deepen our operational relationships within the Navy and beyond, to include other services, agencies, industry, allies and partners. The sustainability of these networks and the quality of communications within them is vital to our national defense, said Admiral General Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, Marine Supply Systems Command. Understanding their inner symbiosis is perhaps the most critical creator of our success as professional logisticians.
Through participation in US Security Cooperation Programs, NAVSUP WSS is able to integrate and synchronize supply chain performance from end to end for foreign mission partners.
Fran Litle, director of the Country Program Management department at NAVSUP WSS, spoke about the importance of the directorate mission.
FMS manages and executes the program and provides support capabilities to foreign armies around the world, “Litle explained.” As advocates for our international mission partners, their readiness is our top priority.
Other vital services provided by the NAVSUP WSS FMS program include supporting embassy staff of foreign partners and country representatives, as well as aligning with multiple system commands to advance and strengthen Allied weapons systems. Using FMS programs, NAVSUP WSS is able to not only increase relationships with foreign mission partners, but also increase speed from one end to another by taking into account several factors such as demand management.
One of the most unique aspects of the FMS program is the presence of SAFRs, or members of a foreign country army, according to Litle. They participate in short rotations to the United States, working with NAVSUP WSS program analysts to support their countries’ military.
SAFRs provide clear communication between NAVSUP WSS and the allied nation and efficient use of resources. Currently, there are several dozen SAFRs located in Philadelphia representing countries around the world.
We must also remember that there are limitations to the usefulness of technology. In the final analysis, it is the human element that separates us from our potential opponents, Stamatopoulos said. This unique program ensures maximum communication between naval logisticians and foreign mission partners.
My experience working with the FMS team has been very enriching, explained Major Antonio Elvira, a SAFR from the Spanish Air Force. NAVSUP WSS program analysts are always ready to resolve any issues my country has with the terms, and they do it completely. Program analysts always provide the right information and advice to help us make the right decision.
Being in NAVSUP WSS is very important for my country because you can deal with any discrepancies face to face, which makes the most effective support of our army, continued Major Elvira. Because of this, the NAVSUP WSS FMS program is very effective.
The NAVSUP WSS FMS program manages six official types of issues tailored to different forms of support: Initial Parts, Follow-up Supply Support Cases, Collaborative Logistics Supply Support Agreements, Direct Search Procedure, Repair and Omnibus.
Each type of case is specifically tailored to meet the needs of the various platforms they support. For example, initial exchange cases adjust clearance products and leverage stock and procurement for economies of scale in support of the Aegis Combat System and the Hawkeye E-2C. Follow supply support cases also provide custom clearance products, but they also provide access to legacy parts for platforms like the C-130 Hercules aircraft. Repair cases include Repairable Repairs, which allow countries to send broken parts for repair, and Direct Search Procedures Cases allow them to file individual parts requests. These cases allow direct integration of requirements into the maritime supply chain.
In total, NAVSUP WSS FMS cases support more than 2,400 international aircraft and over 750 international vessels. This includes the Aegis weapon system, fast missile ships, several F / A-18 Hornet platform series, several growing helicopter programs, legacy platforms like the A-4 Skyhawk and A-7 Corsair and even the AH-1Z Viper newer platform
The FMS program keeps NAVSUP WSS engaged globally every day, ensuring that international mission and fleet partners are kept ready.
NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 sub-commands, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and employing a diverse workforce worldwide with more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide quality supplies, services and life support to the Navy and the Combat Fighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
For more news from Marine Supply Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.
