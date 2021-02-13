BBC World News is banned in mainland China, radio broadcast by HK public broadcaster

BEIJING (Reuters) – China banned Britain’s BBC World News from its television networks on Friday, and Hong Kong public broadcaster said it would suspend BBC World Service radio broadcasts a week after Britain revoked its Chinese state television broadcasting license. .

China’s National Broadcasting Administration said BBC World News reports on China had “seriously violated” a requirement to be “true and fair”, undermined China’s interests and undermined national unity.

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), the publicly funded broadcaster in the former British territory, said it was suspending the broadcast of news programs on BBC radio.

The China Foreign Correspondents Club (FCCC) said it appeared China was trying to force foreign media to follow the Chinese government’s line, while the Chinese embassy in London accused the BBC of “ruthless fabrications”.

RTHK’s Radio 4 (R4) station ran BBC World Service radio for eight hours each night, and station R1 ran a BBC program one hour a week.

Hong Kong private platforms Cable TV and Now TV still hosted BBC World News as of Friday.

Prior to the ban, BBC World News was not included in most television packages in mainland China, but was available in several hotels and homes.

Two Reuters reporters in Beijing discovered the channel had disappeared.

The BBC, which is a public corporation, said it was “the most trusted international news broadcaster in the world and reports on history from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favor”.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the ban “an unacceptable restriction on media freedom”, adding:

“China has some of the heaviest restrictions on media and internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”

The Chinese embassy in London responded with a stinging statement, attributed to an unnamed spokesman:

“The BBC ‘s relentless fabrication of’ lies of the century ‘in China’ s reporting runs counter to the professional ethics of journalism and reeks of double standards and ideological bias,” she said.

“The so-called ‘media freedom’ is nothing but a pretext and disguise to eradicate misinformation and slander against other countries.”

PRESS RELEASE

RTHK’s decision underscores how Beijing’s austerity measures in Hong Kong extend to the media.

Last year, when Beijing deported about a dozen journalists working for the US news media, it also barred them from relocating to Hong Kong.

RTHK, founded in 1928 and sometimes compared to the BBC, is the only independent, publicly funded media on Chinese soil and has a statute guaranteeing editorial independence.

He had angered the governments of Hong Kong and Beijing by covering up the anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news conference Thursday that it was “worrying that while (China) restricts outlets and platforms to operate freely in China, Beijing leaders use free and open media abroad.” state to incite misinformation. “

This month, the State Department said it was “deeply concerned” by a BBC report on the systematic rape and sexual abuse of women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

China denies allegations of abuse in Xinjiang and said the report was “completely baseless.”

The FCCC noted explanations for the ban, in particular allegations of harming Chinese national interests and undermining national unity.

“The FCCC is concerned that such language is intended to send a warning to foreign media operating in China that they may face sanctions if their reporting does not follow the Chinese party line in relation to Xinjiang and other regions. of ethnic minorities, “she said in a statement.

On February 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked the license of China Television Global Network (CGTN) after an investigation revealed that the license had been unjustly held by Star China Media Ltd.

China said the decision was political and reserved the right to make a “necessary response”.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Tom Daly; additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James in London, Tony Munroe in Beijing, David Brunnstrom in Washington and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Catherine Evans, Toby Chopra and Lincoln Festa.)