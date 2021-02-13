The man, 34, and the woman, 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of killing a one-year-old boy in a ‘deeply troubling case’.

The child was living with his adoptive parents in Barrow when police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service regarding the incident on a property in Cumbria.

He was still under the care of the Cumbria County Council, which has since referred itself to independent review.

The boy was rushed to Furness General Hospital before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for special medical care due to his critical condition.

He passed away the next afternoon, January 7th.

The child was living with adoptive parents in Barrow when he died while still in the care of the Cumbria County Council, who have since referred themselves to an independent review. Pictured: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool

A woman, 37, and a man, 34, both from Barrow, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child, and two other counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / person new to cause unnecessary injury.

They have been released on bail pending investigation.

John Readman, executive director of People at Cumbria County Council, said in a statement: ‘This is a deeply disturbing case and our thoughts are with the little boy’s family.

“We can confirm that he was cared for by the Local Authority and at the time of his death was placed with the adoptive parents.

The county council, as part of the Cumbria Child Protection Partnership, has recommended that a full independent protection review be conducted.

‘A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are not able to make any further comment at this stage.’

The county council has recommended that the Child Practice Review Panel launch an independent investigation – formerly called a Serious Case Review.

Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service on January 6 this year regarding the incident on a property in Cumbria. In the photo: Cumbria County Council

Detective Chief Dean Holden, Chief of Crime and Defense at Cumbria Constabulary, said: ‘Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow.

On January 6, police received a report from NWAS regarding an incident at a property in Barrow.

The child was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital from Furness General Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition. Sadly, the young boy passed away on the afternoon of January 7th.

‘An investigation is being conducted by a dedicated team of detectives and other specialists in order to determine the full circumstances of the death in full consultation with the attending physician.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child, two counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / young person for cause unnecessary injury.

‘Both have been released on bail while detectives investigate the full circumstances.’