Connect with us

International

The man, 34, and the woman, 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of killing a one-year-old boy in ‘a deeply disturbing case’.

  • The child was living with his adoptive parents in Barrow when he died on January 7th
  • He was rushed to Furness General Hospital before being taken to Alder Hey Hospital.
  • Two people, from Barrow, were arrested on suspicion of posthumous murder

By Trust Ridler For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of killing a one-year-old boy in a ‘deeply troubling case’.

The child was living with his adoptive parents in Barrow when police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service regarding the incident on a property in Cumbria.

He was still under the care of the Cumbria County Council, which has since referred itself to independent review.

The boy was rushed to Furness General Hospital before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for special medical care due to his critical condition.

He passed away the next afternoon, January 7th.

The child was living with adoptive parents in Barrow when he died while still in the care of the Cumbria County Council, who have since referred themselves to an independent review. Pictured: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool

A woman, 37, and a man, 34, both from Barrow, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child, and two other counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / person new to cause unnecessary injury.

They have been released on bail pending investigation.

John Readman, executive director of People at Cumbria County Council, said in a statement: ‘This is a deeply disturbing case and our thoughts are with the little boy’s family.

“We can confirm that he was cared for by the Local Authority and at the time of his death was placed with the adoptive parents.

The county council, as part of the Cumbria Child Protection Partnership, has recommended that a full independent protection review be conducted.

‘A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are not able to make any further comment at this stage.’

The county council has recommended that the Child Practice Review Panel launch an independent investigation – formerly called a Serious Case Review.

Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service on January 6 this year regarding the incident on a property in Cumbria. In the photo: Cumbria County Council

Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service on January 6 this year regarding the incident on a property in Cumbria. In the photo: Cumbria County Council

Detective Chief Dean Holden, Chief of Crime and Defense at Cumbria Constabulary, said: ‘Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow.

On January 6, police received a report from NWAS regarding an incident at a property in Barrow.

The child was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital from Furness General Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition. Sadly, the young boy passed away on the afternoon of January 7th.

‘An investigation is being conducted by a dedicated team of detectives and other specialists in order to determine the full circumstances of the death in full consultation with the attending physician.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child, two counts of assault / abuse / neglect / abandonment of a child / young person for cause unnecessary injury.

‘Both have been released on bail while detectives investigate the full circumstances.’

proclamation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: