On the WHO Journey, China refused to submit important data





Chinese scientists have refused to share raw data that could bring the world closer together to understand the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, independent WHO investigators said on Friday. Investigators, who recently returned from a fact-finding trip to the Chinese city of Wuhan, said disputes over patient records and other issues were so tense that they sometimes erupted into shouts among typical scientists with lenient behavior from him. both sides. Chinas continued to resist disclosing information about the first days of the coronavirus outbreak, scientists say, makes it difficult for them to uncover important data that could help stop future outbreaks of such dangerous diseases. If you are data-focused and professional, said Thea Klsen Fischer, a Danish epidemiologist on the team, then getting data is like having a clinician look at the patient and see them through your eyes.

For 27 days in January and February, the team of 14 experts from the World Health Organization led the mission to find out the origin of the pandemic. Some say their Chinese counterparts were irritated by the constantly questioning teams and requests for data. Chinese officials urged the WHO team to embrace governments’ confession about the source of the virus, including the unproven idea that it could have spread to China from abroad, according to some team members. WHO scientists responded that they would refrain from judging without data. It was taking on the whole mission which was very geopolitical, said Dr. Fischer. Everyone knows how much pressure there is on China to open up to an investigation and also how much guilt can be associated with that.

In the end, WHO experts sought compromise, assessing the transparency of Chinese governments, but pushing for more research regarding the first days of the Wuhan blast in late 2019.

It remains unclear whether the compromise will work. Chinese officials told the team that they did not have enough time to compile detailed patient data and only provided summaries. WHO scientists said they were continuing to press their counterparts in China for raw data and other information. The team members considered the trip, which ended this week, as a victory mainly because they think there is enough goodwill for the talks and studies to continue. But they acknowledged that there was little information so far to answer critical questions. And they were already criticized for handing over the Chinese side a victory in public relations at a closing press conference supporting the controversial idea that the virus could have spread from frozen food products. On the crucial question of when the blast began, the team said it had not yet found evidence that it was earlier than China had reported. But the team occasionally stumbled upon the lack of detailed patient records from both the early confirmed cases and the possible ones before that. We asked for it on a number of occasions and they gave us some of them, but not necessarily enough to do the types of tests you would do, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian microbiologist on the WHO team, referring to confirmed cases . Chinese scientists also admitted that they had discovered that 92 people were hospitalized in Wuhan as early as October 2019 with symptoms such as fever and cough. Chinese experts said they had found no trace of Covid-19 in those people, but the tests were incomplete. WHO team members said more research was needed.

Any indication that the explosion started earlier than December 2019 would leave China open to more criticism; Chinese officials have been widely criticized for initially trying to cover up the blast and acting too late to stop it from spreading to the rest of the world.

This would never be an easy journey. The WHO mission was involved in politics even before it started. For months, several officials in China and the United States accused each other, without evidence, of spreading the virus to the world. China backed down from pressure from Western countries to allow an independent investigation into the source of the virus. Updated April 12, 2021, 9:17 am ET After months of negotiations, Beijing withdrew after the WHO, which is seen by member countries like China, agreed to relinquish control of key parts of the investigation to Chinese scientists. And travel logistics made already overloaded relationships even more tense. The WHO team was forced to quarantine for the first two weeks, so the meetings took place at Zoom. And even when members showed up, rules to prevent explosions in China meant the team could not get together with their counterparts for informal meals and talks. It has been difficult to understand how the Chinese side viewed the relationship; some of the Chinese scientists who assisted in the mission did not respond to requests for comment. The WHO team, which is expected to release a full report on its findings in the coming weeks, is still pressuring Chinese officials to conduct exhaustive blood sampling for signs that the virus may have circulated more. early. Experts are also urging China to investigate further the wildlife trade in Wuhan and the surrounding area for clues as to how the virus could have been transmitted from animals to humans. It is unclear how the Chinese government will cooperate fully, which remains in firm control of the search for the origin of the virus.

When experts arrived in Wuhan last month, they set out to find the earliest known cases of Covid-19, asking Chinese officials to examine data on patients who had been hospitalized with symptoms such as fever and cough since October 2019. Chinese scientists, after reviewing 76,000 records at 233 medical institutions in Wuhan, told the WHO team they had found 92 individuals who fit the description. The government conducted antibody tests on two-thirds of those people and reported that they were not positive for Covid-19. (The other third either died or refused to be tested, Chinese scientists said.) WHO scientists were irritated by the reluctance of Chinese governments to explain how they had collected the data, according to interviews with team members. Dr. Fischer said she would have expected to find many more cases of individuals who had been hospitalized with such symptoms in a city the size of Wuhan. In heated discussions, confessed Dr. Fischer, WHO experts urge Chinese scientists to do a more thorough research. The team also expressed concerns about the reliability of antibody tests administered so long after infections. Testing any original nasal or throat tampons would be helpful, but Drs. Dwyer said there was none. Chinese officials agreed to look more closely at samples at blood banks in Wuhan in 2019, though they said they had not yet received permission to do so.

WHO experts eventually concluded that there was still no evidence that the virus was being transmitted on a large scale in China before December 2019, but that more research was definitely needed. Chinese commentators have used that finding to support governments’ mantra that it was possible for China not to be the source of the outbreak and to urge the WHO to look elsewhere. The WHO team said it would seem, but that they were skeptical. I think it started in China, said Dr. Dwyer after the trip. There is some evidence of circulation outside of China, but it is actually quite easy.

During the visit, Chinese scientists also asked the WHO team to consider the frozen food theory that has taken hold in the country. The WHO team eventually agreed to explore in more detail how the virus can be spread through frozen food. But in interviews, team members said the focus will now be on frozen wildlife products sold in China and not imported foods. The idea that the virus may have initially spread to humans from frozen wildlife products is a very difficult scenario, said Fabian Leendertz, a German zoonotic disease specialist and team member. He said the team agreed to include frozen food theory among its hypotheses to respect, to a lesser extent, the findings of Chinese scientists.

Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team and president of the EcoHealth Alliance in New York, said the trip was emotionally draining as he and the team coped with the trauma of the first days of the pandemic. The team interviewed some of the first people to become ill with Covid-19 in Wuhan, as well as medical staff. The world does not understand, you know, that they were the first to get this, said Dr. Daszak, and they did not know how bad it was.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos