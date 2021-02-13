Kodali Nani stopped talking to the media for humiliating remarks – New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commission (NEC) Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday issued a statement to the Minister of Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against the official. Unsatisfied with the minister’s explanation, the SEC later issued an order banning Kodali from speaking to the media or any group until the end of the panchayat elections on 21 February. In a related development, YSRC and Pendana MLA leader Yogi Ramesh, who was also restrained by the SEC from speaking to the media, received relief from the Supreme Court after staying on the SEC order. Hours after Kodali Nani held a press conference, the announcement of the cause was issued, saying that his ‘statements’ in parentheses of the commissioner with some others lowered the Commission’s assessment, as well as the official position of the official. The SEC requested an explanation from the minister, either in person or in writing, and asked him to submit the same by 5 a.m. Friday. Kodali Nani, during the press conference, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who filed a complaint to the State Election Commissioner out of jealousy was the reason why the distribution of the ration by the door could not be implemented in rural areas. He described Chandrababu Naidu hitting a drama at the SEC on Thursday and thought the YSRC victory wave could not be stopped by Ramesh Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu and others. Responding to the announcement, the minister presented his written explanation to SEC Secretary Kannbababu through his lawyer T Chiranjeevi. Speaking to mediators, Chiranjeev said the minister had not said anything about the SEC and the reference was about the first stage of the panchayat election. “We have asked the SEC to withdraw the notice due to the show and, if there is any action against the minister, then we will respond legally.” Kodali Nani, in his explanation, denied having made any ‘contemptuous’ remarks and said he only repeated what people had said all along, that “the SEC was biased towards the TDP”. He claimed to have respect for the body of the poll. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Supreme Court on Friday issued a temporary stand on orders issued by the SEC, barring MLA Yogi Ramesh from speaking to the media. The SEC orders were issued following Ramesh’s statements in the Kruthivennu mandala on February 10, which the SEC deemed to be in violation.

of the Model Code of Conduct. Hearing the YSRC MLA petition challenging the SEC orders, Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued orders allowing the MLA to speak to the media, but said the topics should relate only to the party, party policies and programs, but not to the candidates or voters directly or indirectly. The SEC was instructed to present a counter and the hearing on the case was adjourned to 15 February.

