Lead doctors warn of COVID-19 variant spread, Trudeau says more vaccines along the way

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined Canada’s leading doctors in warning that the most infectious variants of COVID-19 threaten to trigger a third wave, even after he announced that Canada would receive millions of doses of the vaccine more than previously expected.

Late Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador chief health officer confirmed that the UK variant lies behind the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the province this week.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said she is shifting the entire province to the highest level of readiness.

She said it is assumed that all 244 cases of COVID-19 identified this week in the St. John area are related to the most infectious variant B. 1.17 of the virus.

“I can not really put this sugar on anyone, but what we have to remember is that … we know that these public health measures will work against this variant, as (they) would work against any variant of KOVID-19, “she told a news conference.

Later, Bruce Chaulk, the province’s chief election official, issued a press release saying all personal voting in Saturday’s provincial election had been canceled and that voting would continue only with postal ballots.

Earlier Friday, Trudeau urged the public to refrain from unnecessary travel and rallies as the long weekend approached, noting a rapid delivery of millions of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months would not be enough to combat disturbing variants that have surpassed other countries.

“No one wants to start a third wave, especially not one consisting of new, more communicative variants that can pose real challenges,” Trudeau said as he announced $ 53 million dedicated to cracking down on these cases.

“You may be worried about these new species, but we are putting our best experts to researchers, epidemiologists, modelers.”

Canada is receiving millions of COVID-19 vaccines early thanks to an accelerated import program and additional orders, Trudeau said at a news conference that also set Feb. 22 as the start of strict travel requirements to discourage non-essential globetrotters.

Trudeau said he is confident that four million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive by the end of March as promised, while 10.8 million doses will be delivered between April and June, and all remaining 40 million doses in total will be arrive by the end of September.

That’s 2.8 million extra doses of Pfizer between April and June and 6.2 million more between July and September than originally planned, said Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

At the same time, Canada has ordered four million additional doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive over the summer, bringing the country’s total supply from the two pharmaceutical giants to 84 million doses. Two million doses of Moderna are expected at the end of March.

“We have continued to work every day to get as many doses as soon as possible into the arms of Canadians,” Trudeau said, reiterating his promise that all Canadians who want a dose will get one in the end. of September.

Production delays have been blamed on a calm in vaccination efforts in Canada since mid-January, when Pfizer slowed production at its plant in Belgium. Modern deliveries also slowed.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said earlier Friday that aggressive vaccinations would play a key role in addressing the spread of COVID-19 and was only a repressive tool as modeling data in the country’s hottest spots show a wave of third possible.

Tam said COVID-19 infections appear to be on a declining trend, but that disturbing variants pose a growing threat to contain the pandemic.

At least three provinces found evidence of variants in the community, Tam noted.

“We have made great progress and now we are almost two-thirds of this turnaround,” Tam said, adding that continued vigilance was vital.

“Look at the European countries that give us an idea of ​​what could happen if variants are circulating, and we release our watchdog. This massive acceleration in that third revival … will happen really quickly.”

Tam noted Newfoundland’s latest shock as a lesson that even areas with relatively low incidence can return quickly if public health measures are not in place. The Atlantic Province reported 50 new cases on Friday, 20 of which involved people younger than 20. It followed 100 reported cases Thursday, 74 of which involved people younger than 20.

More than 429 cases of the first variant identified in the UK have been found in eight provinces, as well as 28 cases of the first variant identified in South Africa, Tam said.

So far, there has only been one report of the first variant found in Brazil.

Trudeau also announced that strict quarantine and testing measures for airline passengers in Canada will begin on February 22nd. This includes a mandatory post-landing COVID-19 test and a three-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel while awaiting results, at the traveler’s expense.

Land border crossers will now have to take a test when they arrive.

According to federal data, as of Thursday there have been 817,163 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 37,747 of them considered active cases.

Tam encouraged Canadians to abstain from the meeting as much of the country entered a long weekend that included Family Day in some provinces and Valentine’s Day.

The Ontario Medical Association suggested phone calls or virtual meals with friends and relatives as “ways to connect remotely”.

Ontario reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 other virus-related deaths Friday, including 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in the Peel Region and 122 in the York Region.

Prime Minister Doug Ford said Friday the rapid testing will expand into schools, long-term care homes and essential workplaces, with health officials expecting to deliver one million tests each week.

The plan comes as the province gradually opens up its economy after an emergency order expired earlier this week.

Deputy Chief of Public Health Howard Njoo voiced support for Ontario’s latest move to delay spring break for its schools in April, from March, expecting it will reduce contacts at a delicate time as it pushes holidays to a warmer weather that would allow more outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 984 new cases of COVID-19 and another 25 deaths, including four in the previous 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2021.

Cassandra Szklarski, Canadian Press