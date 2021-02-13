Why the Russian opposition is spending the winter planning its next moves

Movements by the opposition reflect other concerns: trying to move forward with Navalny out of the picture. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to more than two years in prison on bail charges he and the international community have said are politically motivated.

Other cases are pending and could lead to more jail for Navalny, who returned to Russia last month after recovering in Germany from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning in August in Siberia, an attack he blames Russian state. The Kremlin denies any connection.

‘Not what Alexei wants’

Navalny supporters simply could not carry the sentence week after week by the security forces, said Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff who has become the main voice of Operation Navalny while living abroad.

“If we go out every week, thousands more will be arrested and hundreds more beaten,” Volkov said in a live broadcast on the Navalnys YouTube channel. on February 5th.

Russia’s massive masses have hit the Navalny close circle, leaving it shredded and temporarily weakened. Several key members are under house arrest in Moscow until March 23, and members of its regional offices have also been arrested.

Volkov said the ongoing protests could also undermine the goal of winning more opposition seats in the September elections.

The work of the regional headquarters will be paralyzed and it will be impossible to work in elections. This is not what Alexei wants from us, Volkov said. Alexei has asked us to focus on this fall, when the State Duma elections will be held.

Lessons from Belarus

Some analysts said the move to suspend protest marches showed that the Navalnys camp learned from recent protests in Belarus.

Demonstrations in Belarus were held daily for months after elections that opposition groups and many Western nations said were rigged in favor of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko. But the movement consistently lost momentum and Lukashenko remains in power.

This is likely to inform the Kremlin as well.

If the Lukashenko regime could resist the protests in Minsk, which had more than 200,000 people on the streets over the weekend, then the Russian government was well equipped to anticipate its riots with significantly lower turnout in both cities. its largest, Moscow and St. Petersburg, analysts said.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speech writer turned into a political analyst, wrote on Facebook that the decision by Volkov was the correct strategy, but the messages were wrong.

We should have avoided the headlines that Volkov announced that he refused to hold a rally next weekend because it looks like a retreat, Gallyamov wrote.

Oleg Kozlovsky, a researcher at Amnesty International who previously worked in Navalny’s offices, said in Facebook post that the Kremlin is opening champagne at the Volkovs announcement, calling it a loss.

Volkov announced on Tuesday a new protest initiative, which he said would still keep supporters safe: urging Russians in major cities to stay out of their homes and keep their cell phone electricity at 8 p.m. afternoon for 15 minutes.

It may seem to you that these 15 minutes will not change anything, but, in fact, they will change everything, he said in the Telegram messaging app.

‘We are many’

According to a recent survey from the Independent Levada Center, 45 percent of respondents said they expect political protests to erupt again the highest indicator since 1998. But only 15 percent said they would be willing to attend political rallies, a 4-point drop from Levada’s previous study on protests in November 2020.

Evgeny, a 27-year-old first-time protester from St. Petersburg, said he understood the decision to ban street rallies now because of its winter and cold, so calling people every weekend just doesn’t work.

But it is not clear to me why a week later, Volkov suggested we all go out and do this with a flashlight on February 14, Evgeny said, adding that it runs counter to the regrouping’s initial goal of focusing. in the fall elections.

Evgeny who refused to give his last name because the demonstrations are considered illegal by Russian authorities said he would take part in the electricity protest even if he was not a fan of the approach.

I think it is now necessary to affirm this political position in every possible way, he said. We just have to come out to show that we exist and there are many of us.

Election plan

Ahead of the Moscow city election two years ago, Navalny initially backed a system he called Smart Voting by informing supporters which candidates had the best chance of defeating rivals from Putin’s ruling United Russia party.

Navalny was promoting the tactic during a trip to Siberia in August when he was poisoned with a nerve agent. Less than a month later, Smart Voting again showed that it could be successful. In the two cities he visited Navalny, Tomsk and Novosibirsk, United Russia lost its majority in city councils.

But Smart Voting already faces challenges. Navalnys team members are usually barred from running, and Russia’s opposition contains various factions outside the Navalnys network.

Meanwhile, in what he said was an attempt to prevent the Belarusian scenario, a Russian business association urged lawmakers to ban individuals labeled foreign agents and their family members from running for political office, excluding Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya.

In Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gained surprising support for the president after her husband, a prominent critic of Lukashenko, was jailed ahead of the election.

Navalnaya, who has never stated an intention to seek political office, reportedly left Russia on Wednesday. The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya landed in Frankfurt for a private visit, citing unnamed sources. It is unclear whether or when Navalnaya plans to return to Moscow. She was arrested twice for taking part in the January weekend protests.