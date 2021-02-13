International
Why the Russian opposition is spending the winter planning its next moves
Movements by the opposition reflect other concerns: trying to move forward with Navalny out of the picture. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to more than two years in prison on bail charges he and the international community have said are politically motivated.
Other cases are pending and could lead to more jail for Navalny, who returned to Russia last month after recovering in Germany from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning in August in Siberia, an attack he blames Russian state. The Kremlin denies any connection.
‘Not what Alexei wants’
Navalny supporters simply could not carry the sentence week after week by the security forces, said Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff who has become the main voice of Operation Navalny while living abroad.
“If we go out every week, thousands more will be arrested and hundreds more beaten,” Volkov said in a live broadcast on the Navalnys YouTube channel. on February 5th.
Russia’s massive masses have hit the Navalny close circle, leaving it shredded and temporarily weakened. Several key members are under house arrest in Moscow until March 23, and members of its regional offices have also been arrested.
Volkov said the ongoing protests could also undermine the goal of winning more opposition seats in the September elections.
The work of the regional headquarters will be paralyzed and it will be impossible to work in elections. This is not what Alexei wants from us, Volkov said. Alexei has asked us to focus on this fall, when the State Duma elections will be held.
Lessons from Belarus
Some analysts said the move to suspend protest marches showed that the Navalnys camp learned from recent protests in Belarus.
Demonstrations in Belarus were held daily for months after elections that opposition groups and many Western nations said were rigged in favor of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko. But the movement consistently lost momentum and Lukashenko remains in power.
This is likely to inform the Kremlin as well.
If the Lukashenko regime could resist the protests in Minsk, which had more than 200,000 people on the streets over the weekend, then the Russian government was well equipped to anticipate its riots with significantly lower turnout in both cities. its largest, Moscow and St. Petersburg, analysts said.
Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speech writer turned into a political analyst, wrote on Facebook that the decision by Volkov was the correct strategy, but the messages were wrong.
We should have avoided the headlines that Volkov announced that he refused to hold a rally next weekend because it looks like a retreat, Gallyamov wrote.
Oleg Kozlovsky, a researcher at Amnesty International who previously worked in Navalny’s offices, said in Facebook post that the Kremlin is opening champagne at the Volkovs announcement, calling it a loss.
Volkov announced on Tuesday a new protest initiative, which he said would still keep supporters safe: urging Russians in major cities to stay out of their homes and keep their cell phone electricity at 8 p.m. afternoon for 15 minutes.
It may seem to you that these 15 minutes will not change anything, but, in fact, they will change everything, he said in the Telegram messaging app.
‘We are many’
According to a recent survey from the Independent Levada Center, 45 percent of respondents said they expect political protests to erupt again the highest indicator since 1998. But only 15 percent said they would be willing to attend political rallies, a 4-point drop from Levada’s previous study on protests in November 2020.
Evgeny, a 27-year-old first-time protester from St. Petersburg, said he understood the decision to ban street rallies now because of its winter and cold, so calling people every weekend just doesn’t work.
But it is not clear to me why a week later, Volkov suggested we all go out and do this with a flashlight on February 14, Evgeny said, adding that it runs counter to the regrouping’s initial goal of focusing. in the fall elections.
Evgeny who refused to give his last name because the demonstrations are considered illegal by Russian authorities said he would take part in the electricity protest even if he was not a fan of the approach.
I think it is now necessary to affirm this political position in every possible way, he said. We just have to come out to show that we exist and there are many of us.
Election plan
Ahead of the Moscow city election two years ago, Navalny initially backed a system he called Smart Voting by informing supporters which candidates had the best chance of defeating rivals from Putin’s ruling United Russia party.
Navalny was promoting the tactic during a trip to Siberia in August when he was poisoned with a nerve agent. Less than a month later, Smart Voting again showed that it could be successful. In the two cities he visited Navalny, Tomsk and Novosibirsk, United Russia lost its majority in city councils.
But Smart Voting already faces challenges. Navalnys team members are usually barred from running, and Russia’s opposition contains various factions outside the Navalnys network.
Meanwhile, in what he said was an attempt to prevent the Belarusian scenario, a Russian business association urged lawmakers to ban individuals labeled foreign agents and their family members from running for political office, excluding Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya.
In Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gained surprising support for the president after her husband, a prominent critic of Lukashenko, was jailed ahead of the election.
Navalnaya, who has never stated an intention to seek political office, reportedly left Russia on Wednesday. The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya landed in Frankfurt for a private visit, citing unnamed sources. It is unclear whether or when Navalnaya plans to return to Moscow. She was arrested twice for taking part in the January weekend protests.
I expect there to be as many people or maybe even more in the spring and summer protests, said Evgeny, the St. Petersburg protester. There will simply be new goals, and I expect the government to provide those goals for us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]