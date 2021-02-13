



Image Source: PTI IRCTC to direct AC luxury luxury train to Jyotirlinga, Statue of Unity To give a boost to the tourism industry, which has faced its toughest time during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a luxury AC train for the Jyotirlinga tour and the Statue of Unity on February 27. The train has features such as excellent restaurants for dining, shower cabins for trainers and foot massager. The IRCTC said in a statement that the tourism industry is facing its most difficult time in the past year due to the Covid 19 pandemic where in all hotels, carriers, airlines were shut down during the blockade and many people who were engaged in the tourism industry directly or indirectly they had to lose their jobs. IRCTC spokesman Anand Kumar Jha said the railway food arm has come up with many tour packages covering tourist destinations across India and these tours are being overwhelmingly received by the public and people are coming in large numbers to book Packages IRCTC tourist specially operated by specially trained tourists. “Following several tours, the IRCTC has decided to run a luxury AC tourist train on the Jyotirlinga tour and the Statue of Unity,” he said. Jha said, “The Jyotirlinga and Unity Statue Tournament will start from Safdarjung in Delhi on February 27 and will cover two prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh along with the world’s tallest statue – the Statue of Unity – in Gujarat Kevadia “. He added that while the Kevadia railway station is operational now, this train will climb to Kevadia to secure a visit to the world’s tallest statue. Tourists can board the train at Delhi Safderjung, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior stations, Jha said. An IRCTC spokesman said the package was designed in line with the Dekho Apna Desh government initiative to promote domestic tourism. He added that IRCTC has planned this tour package with a very competitive package cost starting from Rs 24,450 per person that is all inclusive. Jha said the government or PSU employees can take advantage of LTC structures on this tour as appropriate based on instructions issued by the finance ministry. The cost of the package includes train travel to the respective classes, all meals on and off board, hotel stay in destinations as mentioned in the itinerary, excursions with friendly English or Hindi speaking companions on air-conditioned buses and travel insurance for passengers. An IRCTC spokesman said this ‘fresh luxury tourist train’ will have a host of stunning features, including two excellent dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cabins for trainers, sensor-based wash functions and a foot massager. He added that the fully air-conditioned train offers two types of accommodation – First AC and Second AC. Jha said the train has improved security features in the form of CCTV cameras. For added security, the IRCTC has also deployed private train security guards. Read also:The cheapest AC trip in the world! Indian Railways launches first 3-tier Economy Class coach – PICS Latest business news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos