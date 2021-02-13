‘Nomadland’ tops AACTA International Awards nominations – Full list – Deadline





The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) today announced the nominees for its 10th AACTA International Awards with Searchlight Birthplace topped in six mentions including best film, director, actress, screenwriter and actress and supporting actress. Also worth mentioning are DreamWorks / Netflix Chicago Trial 7, On Netflix man‘Concentrate’ Promising Young Woman and Sony Pictures Classic father. This is also the first year that AACTA has extended awards to include global TV in four new categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series, and Best Actress in a Series with Crown, The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, Mrs. America, The Undoing and The Gambit of the Queen among the nominees. (See full list below.) Similar story Season Notes: Kate Winslet Conversations ‘Ammonite’ with ‘Avatar’; Golden Globe Sacha Baron Cohen tried to buy; Frank Langella In The Last Big Movie Star Held in Los Angeles, the AACTA International Awards will produce a major package of introductory speeches which will be available for viewing on the AACTA YouTube channel on March 6 Australian time and March 5 Pacific time. AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella says, “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global display industry. We’ve all experienced varying degrees of blockages, but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escape we got from film and television, and audiences swallowed content in an astonishing number. Shows how Normal People, Crowns, Mandalorians, I Can Destroy You and Schitt stream were viewed all over the world and our products as well Mystery Road rose alongside the best… Creators like Margot Robbie who produced the black comedy thriller, Promising Young Woman, Tony McNamara who created Big, Babyteeth‘s Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn, Mrs. America‘s Cate Blanchett and UndoingNicole Kidman also continued to showcase the abundant contribution that Australians make to the international display industry. “ NOMINETINET AACTA International Award for Best Film

father

Threatening

Birthplace

Promising Young Woman

Chicago Trial 7 AACTA International Film Award for Best Director

Pete Docter – Spirit

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – man

Aaron Sorkin – Chicago Trial 7

Chloe Zhao – Birthplace AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

father

man

Birthplace

Promising Young Woman

Chicago Trial 7 AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

crown

I Can Destroy You

Mandaloriani

Mystery Road

The Gambit of the Queen AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

The afterlife

Big

Schitt stream

Sex education

What we do in the shadows

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Ahmed Rice – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – The Black End of Ma Rainey

Adarsh ​​Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – father

Gary Oldman – man AACTA International Award for Best Leading Actress in a Film

Viola Davis – The Black End of Ma Rainey

Vanessa Kirby – Parts of a woman

Frances McDormand – Birthplace

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – Chicago Trial 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Blood

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Mark Rylance – Chicago Trial 7

David Strathairn – Birthplace AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Maria Bakalova – Borat Moviefilm Followers

Olivia Colman – father

Saoirse Ronan – Ammon

Amanda Seyfried – man

Swankie – Birthplace AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Hugh Grant – Undoing

Daniel Levy – Schitt stream

Paul Mescal – Normal people

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal people

Nicole Kidman – Undoing

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt stream

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Gambit of the Queen Here is the montage of AACTA candidates:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos