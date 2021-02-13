Orlando International Airport Allocates $ 41.6 Million in Federal Coronavirus Aid





ORLANDO, Fla. According to a press release, Orlando International Airport has been allocated $ 41.6 million in aid of the federal coronavirus. The announcement follows the issuance of Federal Aviation Administrations for a new division financial aid package for US airports. U.S. Department of Transportation officials said the money is part of $ 2 billion in grants awarded under the Coronavirus Extra Response and Assistance Sharing Act, which aims to provide financial assistance to airports in countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. . [TRENDING: Your funniest Valentines Day stories | Big snake: 16-foot python caught in Fla. | Video: Mom tackles accused peeper] Ad President Biden has made it a priority to provide immediate relief to our transportation sectors and their workers, ensuring that they can continue to provide essential services through this pandemic and beyond, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Today’s announcement is one of many steps we are taking to protect the health of America’s travelers and workers, while maintaining the operation of our nations airport and related small businesses. According to the announcement, airports can use their allocated funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lease relief and annual minimum guarantees (MAGs) for eligible airport concessions at major airports. The funds will come from the U.S. General Treasury Fund, according to airport officials, and the FAA Airports Office will administer the grant money to airport sponsors. Orlando International Airports $ 41.6 million will be allocated as follows, according to the announcement: Ad Allocation of primary rights, cargo rights and planning $ 28.7 million

$ 7.6 million in undistributed funds from the CARES Act

$ 5.3 million in concession relief The Orlando Greater Aviation Authority would like to thank Congress, the Administration and the FAA for the funds provided under the recently approved Coronavirus Airport Response Grant Program, said Phil Brown, Director General of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. We look forward to working with the agency and our concession partners in order to deliver the allocation. According to the announcement, airports have until June 30 to apply for grants. Use the form below to register at ClickOrlando.com 16:00 newsletter, sent daily every week.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos