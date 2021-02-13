Law firm details sexual misconduct by global ministry leader Ravi Zacharias

Ravi Zacharias, who died in May after a high-profile career leading a global Christian ministry, engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and developed many extramarital affairs through text and email messages, according to a report by deep deep by a law firm employed by the ministry.

Five of the therapists said they touched Zacharias inappropriately and one said she was raped, according to the report. She said investigators searching Zacharias’s mobile devices found more than 200 photos of the younger women, including nude images of a salon employee in Malaysia.

In stark terms, the Atlanta-based Miller & Martin report said Zacharias had lied by claiming in 2017 that I had never been involved in any inappropriate behavior of any kind.

Along with the release of the reports Thursday, Ravi Zacharias’s board of directors of International Ministries issued a statement of corporate remorse. The board apologized for previous statements denouncing the accusers and promised steps to support victims, combat abuse and harassment, and re-evaluate the management structure overseen by Zacharias’s eldest daughter, ministry CEO Sarah Davis.

We are devastated by what the investigation has shown and we are filled with grief for the women who were hurt by this horrific abuse, the board said.

Zacharias, who died of cancer at the age of 74, was a widely known author and speaker, with many celebrities and prominent Christian leaders among his admirers. Then-Vice President Mike Pence spoke at his memorial service in May, praising him as a great evangelist armed with intellect, bound by truth and love.

Zacharias founded his international ministry, known as RZIM, in 1984, with a mission to engage in Christian apologetics while defending Christianity with powerful intellectual arguments. Based in suburban Atlanta, RZIM has operations in about 20 countries and a list of many traveling speakers.

In recent months, the organization has plunged into crisis, accelerated by a Sept. 29 article in the gospel publication Christianity Today. The article claimed that over a period of about five years, Zacharias sexually harassed three women who worked as massage therapists at the two-day spas he co-owned in a suburb of Atlanta.

The leadership of the RZIMs initially challenged the allegations, claiming that the allegations have nothing to do with the man we knew for decades, we believe they are false.

However, she hired Martin & Miller in October, who in turn hired the services of a private investigative firm made up of former federal law enforcement officers. The law firm said more than 50 people, including more than a dozen massage therapists, were interviewed and investigators were able to access data from four mobile devices used by Zacharias.

According to Martin & Miller, the data included amorous communications with many women and more than 200 photographs of women.

Among the photos were six by Lori Anne Thompson, a Canadian woman, who claimed Zacharias cleared her of engaging in blatant online sex chats and eventually posting obscene photos.

In 2017, Thompson and her husband sent Zacharias a letter demanding $ 5 million in exchange for the release of the allegations against him and the ministry. In response, Zacharias sued Thompsons for extortion, but he quickly dismissed that lawsuit and the parties eventually reached a private settlement.

Martin & Miller said Thompsons claims to be exploited were reinforced by findings in Zacharias’s communications with other women, as well as his evasive and angry responses when asked about his phone records at the time of the extortion lawsuit .

We interviewed witnesses within RZIM who were dissatisfied with Mr Zacharias’s explanations, and some reported their conviction that they were marginalized for raising questions, the report said.

The RZIM board, which previously mocked Thompsons’s allegations, apologized Thursday.

We believe Lori Anne Thompson has told the truth about the nature of her relationship with Ravi Zacharias, the board said. It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge that because we did not trust the Thompsons and both privately and publicly perpetuated a false confession, they were slandered for years and their suffering was prolonged and greatly intensified.

This leaves us heartbroken and ashamed, the statement added.

Thompson, in a message to the Associated Press, said she and her husband are deeply indebted to every victim and whistleblower who spoke not only about themselves but also about us.

The law firm report and the board statement are an initial step in what we anticipate to be the long and arduous journey towards institutional responsibility, she added.

The board outlined several steps to ensure that nothing like this would happen again. “

Among them:

-_ Hiring prominent victim advocate Rachael Denhollander to educate and advise the board and to serve as a confidential liaison with survivors of abuse and harassment.

-Hiring a consulting firm, Guidepost Solutions, to evaluate the structure, culture, policies and finances of RZIM.

The scandal had already had a negative impact on the ministry even before the law firm released its report. Several radio stations removed RZIM programs, book sellers withdrew Zacharias books from their offerings, and a network of mission teams led by students operating on British university campuses urged RZIM-related speakers to withdraw from upcoming events.

Last month, RZIMs Canada subsidiary announced it was halting fundraising for three months and some of its staff resigned.

Dan Paterson, once a speaker for RZIM in Australia, used Twitter to express his concern.

I feel disappointed in myself and others who might have pushed more against the tides of submissive loyalty to seek better answers sooner, he wrote on Twitter. There is no part of the evangelical faith that honors the coward or sacrifices conscience.

The Associated Press’ Religion Coverage receives support from Lilly Endowment through Conversation The US is solely responsible for this content.