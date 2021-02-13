The international drug trafficking ring was dismantled in Colorado; 64 defendants, thousands of counterfeit medicines found





DENVER (KDVR) – An international drug trafficking ring in Colorado has been dismantled after a two-year investigation, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The investigation, a partnership between Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Arvada Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, led to dismantling of an international drug trafficking ring and a money laundering-related enterprise operating throughout Colorado. A thriving market for illegally controlled substances, including heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills that fentanyl was found was discovered, according to Friday’s announcement. This comes as Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield police continue to issue warnings about the rise of fentanyl-related road drugs. Authorities warn of fentanyl-related drugs in Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield

Colorado communities and families have suffered greatly from the opioid epidemic and that impact is deteriorating during this pandemic. Addressing this crisis is therefore a key priority for our office, Weiser said. By holding accountable the high-level organizers of this criminal enterprise and stopping the spread of dangerous drugs, we can help save lives in Colorado. This effort is an excellent example of what we achieve through continuous cooperation in our state. The AG office said Friday that as a result of the investigation, 64 people were charged with participating in an international drug trafficking ring that transported large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico through U.S. ports of entry into Colorado by motor vehicle. with hidden partitions. A bleak historical moment: Colorado sets record for overdose deaths in 2020

That’s a considerable amount of illegal drugs taken on the road, said Deanne Reuter, Special Agent of the DEA Denver Field Division in Charge. An investigation of this magnitude could not have been carried out without the support of our local law enforcement partners and their tireless efforts to stop the flow of this poison through our communities. The AG office also said the investigation uncovered a money laundering operation that trafficked drug proceeds through a variety of hassle transfers and wholesale transportation of U.S. currency to Mexico. Drug trafficking cells were found in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Adams County metropolitan areas, according to the AG office. Our community is safer today thanks to the commitment of our investigators and our Law Enforcement Agency partners. “The distribution of narcotics and weapons at this level should seriously concern our society,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Link Strate. The AG office said the investigation has resumed: 77,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (containing fentanyl)

250 pounds of methamphetamine

60 pounds of heroin

6.8 kilograms of cocaine

12 firearms

19 vehicles worth $ 229,000

$ 931,000 in US currency The first series of lawsuits were filed in Jefferson County and pursued by the Office of the Attorney General in partnership with the First Office of the Attorney General. The second and third series of lawsuits filed in Adams County are being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office in partnership with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Whenever we remove drugs from our streets, we make our community a safer place to live, said District Attorney Brian S. Mason. This impressive collaboration between law enforcement agencies is a true success story to make our entire community safer.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos