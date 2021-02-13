Ongoing search operations in the Tapovan tunnel

On the 7th day, rescue operations were taking place in the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district, where a glacier exploded on Sunday causing an avalanche and a flood in the Alaknanda River system.

According to the latest update on rescue operations that came Friday night, police said 38 bodies have been found so far, of whom 11 people have been identified.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are part of the multi-agency rescue effort, which continues as hopes of finding workers trapped alive

More people are afraid to get stuck under the tunnel.

The ITBP, meanwhile, posted pictures of personnel distributing rations and other essential items to villages that have been cut off due to the rapid floods.

Ratios and essential items collected and distributed by ITBP staff in the villages of Suki, Lata and Bhalgaun who have been cut off due to rapid flooding in Dhauliganga, Uttarakhand. Visuals by Lata Helipad.

On Friday, a control room was set up at Uttarakhand Police Headquarters so that family members of trapped workers could receive information about the current situation in the area.

The control room can be reached at the numbers 0135-2712685 and 9411112985. In addition, people can go to the control room in Chamoli district at the numbers 01372-251487 and 9084127503.

State energy giant NTPC has also set up a medical team of doctors and pre-medical staff and started medical camps for the general public in Tapovan.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry stated that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is working to restore connectivity on all required fronts.

“BRO has induced more than 100 vehicles / equipment and plants which include about 15 heavy equipment moving the earth such as hydraulic excavators, dozers, JCBs, wheel loaders, etc. BRO also has critical air-driven equipment with the help of “Almost 200 personnel from the 21 BRTF of the Shivalik Project have been deployed for rescue and rehabilitation purposes,” the ministry said in a statement.

He added that the BRO has cleared and created a road for the construction of the bridge bed.