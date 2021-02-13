COVID-19 cases more than doubled at Seaton House shelter since last week, city says

The COVID-19 anoutbreak at Toronto’s largest homeless shelter has seen 43 residents and staff tested positive for the new coronavirus since Friday, the city said in a press release.

Last week, the Seaton House shelter for men reported 20 resident cases after an explosion was declared on January 21 this year.

“Clients who have tested positive or have close contacts at high risk have been sent to a dedicated isolation / recovery place with support,” the city said in a statement. “Additional capacity remains at the site of isolation / recovery.”

Under the direction of Toronto Public Health, nationwide testing is being conducted at shelters. At this point, the city said no variants of concern were identified in the structure located at 339 George St. near Sherbourne and Jarvis streets east of downtown.

Measures implemented in the shelters include tracking the contacts of residents and staff members infected, checking residents and staff members for COVID-19 symptoms, expanding cleaning and making sure everyone wears masks while inside, he said. the city.

Mary-Anne Bedard, general manager of the city’s Housing, Support and Housing Administration, told CBC Toronto this week that Seaton House once had a capacity of more than 500 people, but the city reduced it about 200 times in the pandemic to allow physical distance. .

Forty temporary shelters and hotel locations, of which at least 25 are currently active, have been opened to provide physical distance in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines for living together environments, the city said.