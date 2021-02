India Supreme Court deals with social media in free speech case, Telecom News, ET Telecom

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the government and Twitter to a petition seeking greater regulation of content on social media platforms amid a debate over free speech. The case comes amid a growing conflict between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government and Twitter after the company refused to fully comply with orders to remove certain accounts that were critical to the government’s handling of farmers’ protests for several months. Twitter said Wednesday it would not suspend the accounts of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians, citing “its principles of protecting protected speech and freedom of expression”. But Twitter suspended hundreds of accounts in India alone after the government identified those it says have spread misinformation and provocative content related to farmers who have been protesting agricultural laws since November on the outskirts of New Delhi. The petition was filed by Vinit Goenka, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, or Modi BJP. His lawyer told the court he had hundreds of fake Twitter gloves and Facebook accounts on behalf of prominent people and personalities being used to tarnish the image of the Indian government. Critics have accused the Modi government of using mass demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech and silence opponents. The Supreme Court is expected to rule after receiving responses from the government and Twitter. The petition comes against the backdrop of the government’s attempt to further regulate online content. News channel New Delhi Television said the government has drafted rules to regulate social media, broadcasting and digital news content, which will include a code of ethics and a mechanism to report inappropriate content and seek its removal. . The proposed rules have not been made public. Twitter’s decision not to remove certain accounts irritated the government on Thursday, which warned the company that it “must abide by” Indian laws “despite Twitter’s rules and guidelines”. The government has also served the company with a notice of non-compliance and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for breach of order. On Thursday, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn should follow the Indian Constitution. He warned social media websites of “strict action” if they were “misused to spread false news and incite violence”. “We will continue to advocate for the right to free expression on behalf of the people we serve,” Twitter said Wednesday. “We are exploring options under Indian law – both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been affected. We remain committed to maintaining the health of the conversation taking place on Twitter and strongly believe that tweets should flow.”







