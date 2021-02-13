More countries in LatAm, Asia and Europe give a vote of confidence to Chinese vaccines





A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital on the outskirts of Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, February 4, 2021. Photo: Xinhua While more countries in the Middle East, South Asia and Eastern Europe have cast a vote of confidence in China’s COVID-19 vaccines, China has secured contracts for more than 500 million doses of vaccines from 16 countries and regions. Pakistan approves Chinese company CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for urgent use in the country, Pakistani Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday, making it the second country to approve the single-dose vaccine after Mexico approved it on Wednesday. The first batch of 35 million doses of the CanSino vaccine arrived in Mexico on Thursday to support the local vaccination campaign. Bolivia, the Philippines and Hungary confirmed on Thursday that they will receive groups of hundreds of thousands of doses from China in February. Hungary will become the first European Union country to receive next week 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s state-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm and plans to start vaccination as soon as possible. on Monday the office of the Hungarian prime minister. Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Thursday that a mass vaccination campaign would begin this month, following an earlier-day deal signed with China to supply the Sinopharm vaccine as Serbia received half a million doses of Sinopharm on Wednesday. adding 1 million already delivered in January. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on his social media accounts that he received his second dose of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac. The number of people who received their first doses of China Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine reached 3 million on Friday across Turkey, the Turkish Ministry of Health announced. Some Southeast Asian countries also have the green light for Chinese vaccines for emergency use after the Myanmar Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services, General High Min Aung Hlaing. Laos and Brunei also received shipments of doses donated by China in recent days, media reported. Several African countries, most of which developing countries, said they are in talks with China in hopes of securing more doses of the coronavirus amid the world race for fewer strikes. Equatorial Guinea said on Thursday that 100,000 donated doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had arrived, becoming China’s first vaccine aid group on the African continent. Vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac. Photo: VCG South Africa stopped distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in early February after preliminary data revealed it offered minimal protection against mild and moderate infections from a new rapidly spreading coronavirus strain in the country. South African media have reported that the local government is also in talks with vaccine manufacturers in China, Russia and other countries as alternative choices. Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed on February 5 that talks were ongoing with China to secure large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines, as the country has been desperate to receive 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization , WHO global health partnership dedicated to “immunization for all”. As planned, a batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by China will arrive in Harare, the Zimbabwean capital, on Monday, Zimbabwean Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday, adding that the vaccine, a total of 200,000 doses, was produced by Sinopharm . Global Times

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos