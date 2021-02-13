What is the proposed immigration law for Hong Kong, and why is it troubling





The political situation has also prompted an exodus of Hong Konggers in general. (File) Hong Kong, China: A Hong Kong government proposal that could give the director of immigration “apparently unlimited power” to stop anyone leaving the city is deeply troubling, lawyers said Friday. The influential Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) submitted a letter to the city legislature expressing alarm over the law, which could prevent any individual – resident of Hong Kong or not – from boarding a carrier outside the financial center. Since the enactment of a new national security law last June, a growing number of democracy activists and politicians have fled the financial center and fled exile as China tightens its control over the semi-autonomous city. The political situation has also spurred an exodus of Hong Kongers in general, many of whom are embarking on immigration plans offered by countries including the UK, Canada and nearby Taiwan. In late January, the city government proposed amending an existing law to empower the director of immigration to bar an individual from leaving without first going through a court. “Particularly it is particularly worrying that the reasons on which such an intrusive power can be exercised are not set out in the proposed legislation and no explanation is given as to why such a power is needed, or even how it is intended to be used,” the HKBA said in a statement. Friday. “If a new power is to be given to prevent Hong Kong residents and others from leaving the region … It is up to the courts, not the directorate, to decide when necessary and proportionately impose a travel ban,” she added. . He also stressed that there are existing powers to prevent a person from leaving Hong Kong, including the newly implemented security law that may require the submission of travel documents in certain circumstances. The need for further legislation is “difficult to understand”, she concluded. Since Beijing imposed national security law to crack down on large and often violent pro-democracy protests, nearly 100 people, including pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai and prominent activist Joshua Wong, have been arrested. Four of them were formally charged with crimes that could result in life imprisonment if convicted. Last August, a dozen activists were arrested by Chinese coastguards as they tried to flee the city to Taiwan by boat. Most of those aboard the ship were charged in Hong Kong with alleged violations related to the 2019 protests and one of them was arrested under security law. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos