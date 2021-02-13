When will the blockade end and what will be the Norfolk rules?

While cases of coronavirus continue to fall across the region between vaccinations, when and how we will get out of the stalemate remains unclear.

Restrictions may begin to ease as early as next month with life returning to normal by summer, according to some leading scientists. Others have warned that rates are still too high to ease measures.

Boris Johnson has warned it is still early days and urged the public to continue following the blocking rules.

Downing Street has said ministers will “look at the data in their round” when it comes to decisions to ease restrictions.

So what could be the guide from the block?





A guide to getting out of the jam will be published in the week starting February 22nd.

When is the next block review?

Blocking restrictions were introduced for an initial period of six weeks. When it was introduced it was announced that they will be reviewed during the week starting on 15 February.

The government hopes to have a clearer idea of ​​the effectiveness of blocking restrictions by this date.

It is also hoped that at this stage the 15 million most vulnerable people in the country – all over the age of 70, residents and care staff, health workers and protected people – will be offered a first vaccine.

When will the exit strategy be revealed?

A guide to getting out of the jam will be published in the week starting February 22nd.

Earlier this month Boris Johnson said: We will define as much detail as possible where we can see the dates, what the schedule might be, the earliest dates with which we want to do what – you remember what we did last year – defining a road map, do it again.

The current blocking legislation expires on March 31st. This means that if the blockage is not eased from this point, then further legislation will be needed to keep the restrictions in place.





A worker hangs a direction sign at the NHS Covid Vaccine Center.

How much will the relief measures ease?

It is thought that an exit from the blockage will be done in stages rather than the immediate removal of all restrictions.

One idea reported to be considered could be a three-month “half-house” block after Easter, with a full reopening delayed until those over 50 receive their second dose of the vaccine, with a phased reopening society in the spring.

Is the risk low enough to ease restrictions?

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the drop in positive cases gave him cause for optimism that people would be able to meet friends and family on Mars.





Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia. Photo: UEA

He said: Personally I believe we should be able to start doing it maybe not too long after the schools reopen if I had to bet for a while, of course Id will say some time in Mars.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, told the BBC: “Once the most vulnerable people, especially those over 50 and those with chronic diseases, are vaccinated, then I think we can see a significant return to normalcy.

That apart from the fact that coronavirus is a seasonal disease, I think it will make a big difference and allow us to open up.

Do others have doubts about lifting the restrictions too soon?

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, told the Downing Street conference this day that it would be “essential” to set the trajectory of the Covid-19 explosion and “not jump forward” as cases could be raised again quickly.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and also a member of the Sage advisory body, said it was not “reasonable” to draw a roadmap outside the blockade before local broadcasting was under control.

He has suggested that coronavirus cases should fall below 10,000 a day before Boris Johnson considers easing blockade measures.

He added: “I appreciate that businesses need to plan and everything else, but data needs to guide us, and in 2020 we lifted restrictions very quickly when the date would not have allowed it and, frankly, as a result the broadcast went back to this country. “

What does a phased reopening mean for Norfolk?

Reports suggest that we are unlikely to see a return to levels or a more regionalized set of restrictions suggested by some as a way to reflect higher levels of infection in places like Norwich over more rural areas.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said a national set of restrictions was probably a fairly reasonable move.

He said: I have always been eager to keep Norfolk as a whole area geographically because I think it is very difficult for people to understand specific very small areas.





Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk.

He said national restrictions need to be balanced with more powers over local authorities to deal with local outbreaks.

Our local authorities have been very kind when we saw spikes in Wymondham or Great Yarmouth. They have dealt with them very effectively and I think that is the way to go, he added.

The government has already extended the blocking laws, giving local councils the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops and public spaces, until July 17th.

When will the schools reopen?

According to current plans, the children will return to class on March 8th.

Professor Hunter said the rate of decline in the Covid-19 cases made him optimistic that students could return to the classrooms then.

He said: “I think there may be a case for the opening of schools. I especially think that schools for children under 11 years old, where the evidence that they contribute to the spread of the epidemic in the general population is much lower.”





Buyers surrounding London Road North in Lowestoft before the block.

What about shops, pubs and places of hospitality?

Beenshte reported that the government is considering allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen after Easter in April with restrictions, although suggestions for a temporary “alcohol ban” have been rejected.

Restrictions such as the 10:00 pm ban and ‘substantial meal requirement’ will also be removed as part of a “simplification” of rules to alleviate confusion.

Dawn Hopkins, vice president of Campaign for Pubs and a housewife at The Rose in Norwich, said: “We need an action plan. If we were to stay closed until May, but with fewer restrictions, that would be more “better than you allow us to be open in March, but at levels that were so difficult to operate.”

The Times also reported that non-core stores were opening for reopening in April from Downing Street. Currently, only essential stores such as supermarkets and chemists are allowed to open.





Dawn Hopkins, owner and owner of The Rose in Norwich, is calling on the government to provide more help to the pub industry for it to survive. It was presented here before the block.

Can vacationers traveling to Norfolk cause a new shock on occasions?

Lifting the blockade but maintaining travel restrictions overseas could lead to a UK spring and summer holiday bloom that will be welcomed by tourism businesses but risks pushing infection rates back up.

MP Duncan Baker said Norfolk in the north would inevitably become a picturesque hotspot that would be a magnet for tourists.

“I will continue to urge you to make sure we have a visible police presence, so that whatever rules come forward, they can be followed properly to continue to keep our infection rates under control,” he said. ai.

We kept the virus mostly out of North Norfolk and I think when we get out of this pandemic it should be alleviated, sensibly and proportionately at the right time.

How long can social distancing last?

The end of the blockade will not see the end of social distancing.

Professor Hunter said that although he felt the blockage could be eased next month, some form of social distance may need to continue even with effective vaccinations.

The key question is what do we do for vulnerable people who have refused a vaccine or are unable to get the vaccine?

I doubt we will have to continue with some degree of social distancing until at least the spring of 2022, if only to protect individuals vulnerable to serious diseases who have had their immunizations lifted.