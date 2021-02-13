Bharatt’s last visit to her home on Arima Old Road





News Elizabeth gonzales

UNKNOWN: Randolph Bharatt leans back as he looks at the coffin of his murdered daughter Andrea at their home on Arima Old Road Friday morning. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE – ANDREA Bharatt returned to her Arima Old Road home on Friday for the last time. Her return home was through a sealed coffin brought by mourners, 15 days after she was abducted and eight days after her body was found down a precipice in the Aripo Heights. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk along Arima Old Road leading to Bharatt’s house to say goodbye to her. A couple of gloomy atmosphere with dark and rainy skies set the tone of tears and cries from family and friends as Bharrat’s body arrived on Friday morning. Bharatt left home on January 28 heading to her place of work at the Arima Magistrates’ Court. After work that afternoon, she got into a car that thought it was a taxi at the Cleaver Road / Arima Old Road taxi station on King Street in Arima. She never returned home alive, her body was found days later. The coffin was placed in the center of the courtyard surrounded by her trophies, academic certificates and framed photographs of her in happier times with her father and mother, the latter who has died. Wearing a pink fuchsia blouse with an image of his daughter printed on the front, Randolph Bharatt held another relative tightly as he approached the coffin which was covered with white, blue and pink wreaths. It took Randolph ten minutes before he touched the coffin while keeping his eyes on a sliding video show that showed some of his daughter’s most memorable moments. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and was greeted by a representative of the Bharatt family before leaving a few minutes later. Despite an incessant rain of light, the crowd grew more outside the Bharatt family home. Songwriter and singer Collin Craff paid homage by performing Fly High; an original song dedicated to Bharatt’s life. After 20 minutes of silence, Bharatt’s body was removed from the yard to the sound of tassa drums. The coffin was placed in a white car that took her to the Arima Magistrates’ Court – which was closed for the day – where dozens of her colleagues, many of them crying, waited. Many touched the car as it passed slowly near the courthouse while others threw roses at the vehicle. The streets of Arima were also crowded with people waiting to take a look at the vehicle as it was heading down to Arouca for the funeral. One man was heard saying to another man, “No boy, I had to cry because I felt for my daughter who still could not sleep a few days after the Bharatt girl was found.” Others criticized the judicial system and demanded that the denial of parole to anyone charged with a serious crime, especially against women and children.







