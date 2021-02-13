Socialism never works | Columnists

Last week, I reported on two myths about socialism. My new video includes three more.

Miti Nr. 3: Socialism works if it is democratic.

As the Democratic Socialists of America said, Society must be run democratically to meet the needs of the public, not to make profits for some.

Sounds good. If the Socialists are elected, then you have a fairer society.

But the Venezuelan Socialists were elected.

They may start to be democratically elected, says economist Ben Powell, director of the Texas Tech Free Market Institute, but once they focus control over the economy, it becomes impossible not to get elected.

Hugo Chavez was elected but became an authoritarian who chose his successor, Nicolas Maduro. Maduro is now elected, arresting opponents and ordering state employees to vote for him or they lose their jobs, Powell says.

Socialism Forever becomes authoritarian? ask

“Wherever you try socialism, that’s what you get,” he replies. It is difficult to exercise political freedom if you do not have economic freedom. If you are dependent on the state for your livelihood, you lose your ability to use your voice to oppose (the state) because you can be punished.

And if the state runs the economy, some government departments have to manage millions of production decisions and pricing. It never works. No bureaucrat can predict the needs and desires of millions of people in different countries. No politician can match the wisdom of decentralized entrepreneurs who make delicate adjustments constantly.

Celebrities like Rosario Dawson, Susan Sarandon and Danny DeVito star in videos that sell democratic socialism like public schools and interstate highways.

They are not wrong. Some industries are government-owned, Powell replies, but when you look at things that are done inefficiently in public education, our congested roads (clear industry) do not work well.

They do in Scandinavian countries! say the promoters of socialism.

This is myth no. 4.

Scandinavia has big welfare programs, but capitalism pays for them.

Socialists call Sweden socialist, but that is wrong. Volvo is a private company, says Powell. Restaurants and hotels are privately owned. Markets account for the vast majority of Swedish economic activity.

Sweden once tried socialism. The result was high taxes, inflation and economic downturn. It is an example of how people in prosperous countries often do not know what made their lives better.

In 1950, Sweden was the fourth richest country in the world. Then Sweden tried socialism. Suddenly, once zealous Swedes began to get sick days. Wealth creation stopped.

Talent and capital came out of Sweden to escape taxes and bureaucracy, writes Swedish historian Johan Norberg. Businesses moved headquarters and investments to more hospitable places. IKEA left for the Netherlands … Bjorn Borg and other sports stars left for Monaco.

Sweden recovered only when it completed its socialist experiment. They cut taxes, government spending, and sold state-owned businesses.

After economically ignorant politicians like Bernie Sanders called Scandinavia socialist, the prime minister of Denmark even came to America to say: Denmark is far from a planned socialist economy. Denmark is a market economy.

In fact, in the ranking of economic freedom, Denmark ranks as a cheaper market than the United States.

Miti Nr. 5: Socialism is completely different from fascism.

In Congress, Rep. Louie Gohmert called Hitler a socialist. Rep Steve Cohen was offended, shouting, it was the Nazis who were terrible, not the Socialists!

But the Nazis were National Socialists. There are differences between fascism and socialism, but both replace market decision-making with command and control, Powell says. Fascism leaves private property in nominal terms, but no system allows the freedom of the individual. You lose … control over your future. Only under capitalism do you have the freedom to say, No.

Socialism appeals to people today because it promises equality and social justice, but look at its history. In Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and China, socialism has meant a loss of freedom.

Socialist experiments also failed in Israel, India, Great Britain, Afghanistan, Syria, Algeria, Cambodia, Somalia, etc. There is no socialist success story.

Only capitalist countries create real wealth.

The history of mankind is poverty, famine, early death, Powell points out. In the last 20 years, we have seen more people escape extreme poverty than at any other time in human history. This is because of the markets!

However, millions vote for socialism.