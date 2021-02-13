19 killed in India fireworks factory explosion; while Covid-19 numbers 10,892,746





NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (AFP / Xinhua): At least 19 people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in India, authorities said on Saturday. The blast on Friday afternoon in Virudhunagar district was one of the worst such incidents in years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Local official R Kannan told AFP that the death toll is likely to rise in the coming hours. “So far 34 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Some of them have been severely burned,” he said. Kannan said there were about 74 people in the factory at the time of the incident. According to media reports, the factory was being run illegally. The news portal The News minutes said the owner was missing and that police were still investigating the cause of the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($ 2,700) for the families of the deceased. India’s Covid-19 number rose to 10,892,746 on Saturday while 12,143 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry. According to official data, the death toll rose to 155,550 as 103 Covid-19 patients died as of Friday morning. There are still 136,571 active cases in the country, while 10,600,625 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after medical treatment. January 16 was an important day in India’s fight against the pandemic as nationwide vaccination began day by day. So far nearly eight million people, mostly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country. Meanwhile, the federal government has increased Covid-19 testing nationwide, as more than 205 million tests have been performed so far. A total of 205,533,398 tests were performed as of Friday, of which 743,614 tests were performed on Friday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) on Saturday. The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most affected countries by Covid-19 in the country, has witnessed relatively fewer cases over the past few months. A total of 141 new cases and three deaths were registered in the national capital on Friday. So far 10,889 people have died in the national capital due to Covid-19, the Delhi health department confirmed. Two types of vaccines are being administered to humans in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, the Covaxin vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to only 12 states. – Agencies







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos