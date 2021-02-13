China’s actions create environment of mutual distrust, confrontation: Army chief amid Pangong’s break-up





Army Chief General MM Naravane | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: In a sharp attack in China amid border tensions across the LAC, Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane on Friday said the rise of China’s footprint in the India neighborhood and its efforts to unilaterally change the status quo across controversial borders have created an environment of “confrontation and mutual distrust”. Speaking at a seminar, General Naravane further said that the rivalry between China and the US has created regional imbalances and instability. “China’s rising footprint in the Indian subcontinent and its efforts to unilaterally change the status quo across our disputed borders have created an environment of confrontation and mutual distrust,” the Army chief said. He also said the regional security environment is characterized by the Chinese “war” in the Indo-Pacific, its hostility to the weaker nations and its tireless effort to create regional dependence through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. The disconnection process in Pangong Tso The army chief’s statement came a day after India confirmed that Indian and Chinese armies have agreed to begin the secession process in the Pangong Tso areas in eastern Ladakh, where both sides have been locked in a nine-month blockade. Under the latest agreement between the two countries, the Chinese side will maintain its troop presence in the North Coast area east of Finger 8 while Indian troops will be stationed at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both parties. India and China have been embroiled in a high-profile row in eastern Ladakh since May last year. Border tension between the two flared up several times in June last year when troops from both countries became embroiled in a violent confrontation in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others wounded. Since then, the two countries have held several rounds of military-diplomatic talks in the past six months to end the blockade, but have failed to make much progress.







