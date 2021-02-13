Pakistan approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine





Cansino Bio is the only vaccine for which Pakistan conducted a clinical trial, with about 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country.



Pakistan has approved the emergency use of a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth drug being cleared by the regulatory authority to treat the deadly virus, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in the country. The vaccine of Chinese company Cansino Biologics Incs was approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority in Pakistan (Drap) on Friday. Drap officials said that after its approval for emergency use, dosing will begin in a few weeks. Cansino Bio is the only vaccine for which Pakistan conducted a clinical trial, with about 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country. The analysis, which was released by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), showed that it had a 74.48% efficiency rate in preventing symptomatic cases and 100% in preventing serious illness. The Dawn newspaper reported that the spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services, Sajid Shah, confirmed the authorization of the emergency use of the vaccine. The decision was made taking into account the results of the trials. So far, four vaccines Sinophram (China), Oxford-AstraZeneca (UK), Sputnik-V (Russia) and Cansino Bio (China) have been registered. This will make it easier to adjust the vaccine for such a large population to establish herd immunity, he said. Answering a question, Shah said it was not possible to get vaccines for millions of people from one company, so a basket would be created that would include vaccines from different countries / companies. During the trial, about 9,000 volunteers were vaccinated through the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Aga Khan University. UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram told Agim that during the Cansino Bio clinical trial, about 6,000 volunteers were vaccinated under his university. He said only 5% of the volunteers developed minor fevers, but no single victim or hospital admission was reported. He said issuing emergency use authorization to a number of companies would create competition and help lower vaccine prices. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 561,625 as 1,262 new cases were discovered in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of National Health Services. The country reported 58 deaths in this period, bringing the total number of victims to 12,276. A total of 523,700 coronavirus patients have been cured, while 1,692 people are in critical condition.

