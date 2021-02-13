A radio operator. (Aditya Waikul / TOI, BCCL, Pune)

Imagine this: you just encountered a cyclone storm so strong that it damaged buildings, uprooted trees, knocked down power poles and power lines, and destroyed everything in its path. Electricity is already declining and all your usual cell phone, landline, internet modes have stopped working. What do you do in such a situation? How do you make those emergency calls for medical help? How do you seek immediate help after being completely disconnected from the rest of the world?

Whether natural disasters like cyclones and earthquakes, or man-made ones like bomb blasts or terrorist attacks, loss of communication at such times can often push a delicate situation from bad to worse; it can often be the difference between life and death.

But even in such gloomy circumstances, a sunlight can be found and contact with the outside world can be established through a mode of communication that many mistakenly believe is outdated: radio. On the occasion of 202 World Radio Dayan, the international tribute of the United Nations, held on February 13, every year, we explore the underestimated, but always so important role, played by amateur radio and the supermen that operate it, in rescuing of life during disasters.

What is Ham radio?

Bacon radio, also referred to as amateur radio, is not only a popular hobby all over the world, but also a service that connects people from cities, states, and even different countries. It can be used by anyone and everyone to send messages via Morse Code to an old telegraph, to establish voice communication on a handheld radio, or to transmit computerized messages and files via satellite.

No one knows the history of the origin of the abbreviation HAM for sure, but popular theories suggest that it was created using the initials Albert Hyman, Bob Almy and Poogie Murrayoperators of the first amateur wireless station at the Harvard Radio Club.

Like other wireless technologies, the Ham radio uses the power of electromagnetic radiation to send voice, Morse code, and digital data worldwide with the help of transmitters, receivers, and antennas. Using a combined transmitter and receiver unit, called a receiver, facilitates two-way communication between transmitters worldwide.

Among the entire spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, the Ham radio operates only on the radio wave spectrum, which is known for long wavelengths that can range anywhere from 0.04 inches to more than 99 kilometers.

The use of bacon in disaster communication

Bacon radio operators during a disaster management operation in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Shantanu Das / BT, BCCL, Mumbai)

While a hobby on an individual level, the operation of Ham radio can be turned into a national asset during times of need. In fact, amateur radio stations have long and again served as a reliable second line of communication when existing public or government communication links are broken.

The government has its own wireless devices and communication media, but when a disaster strikes, radio amateurs are the only people who can set up their devices in minimal time and continue communicating anywhere in the world. Such emergencies are the place where this hobby can be applied to providing critical disaster communications, said radio amateur and weather enthusiast Ankur Puranik, who developed an interest in Ham as a teenager in 2003 and has helped the Maharashtra government in many cases since then.

Due to its full effectiveness, coupled with the fact that Ham operators provide this noble service on a strict voluntary basis, governments around the world did not waste time adding Ham radio to their management PSVs. disaster and emergency contact lists.

During past disasters like floods, cyclones, earthquakes and more, bacon operators in India have played a vital role in organizing emergency medical air traffic, establishing emergency communication networks, coordinating and organizing relief operations and regulating of medicine, food, and clothing for affected people. Even now, the Hams are constantly in touch with their respective disaster management governments, ready to act at a moment of notice when disasters strike.

When a disaster strikes a certain area, an assessment is made of how much normal communication is affected, if radio communication is needed, for what purpose communication is required, how many Ham operators are needed, and between what points emergency communication should be placed. Only after this assessment is made are the Ham operators brought in and decided by the government.

During operations, Hams serve as contact points in government offices throughout the state or country and in countries that have been devastated by disasters. However, functioning in the latter can be much more challenging.

Elaborating on these difficulties on the ground, Ankur added: When we go out on the field, the government does all sorts of arranging living, eating and traveling for us. But even then, there are some ongoing challenges we face from time to time, one of them being extreme weather. Since our communication depends on air waves, difficult weather conditions can be the cause of major interference.

Then there are the conditions after the catastrophe, we have no choice but to carry out our operations in the midst of flooded and destroyed environments, in unhygienic places that are on the verge of epidemics, or even with injured victims and dead bodies. lying around us.

Despite these terrible obstacles, bacon operators continue to risk their lives and voluntarily offer their services to help their people, their countries and humanity as a whole. And while a more advanced technology like satellite communication, for example, widely introduced and applied in disaster communication, HAM operators will continue to be the not-so-silent guards who transmit their voices and communicate vital information in times of need. big.

