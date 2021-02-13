Russia reports 14,861 daily cases of COVID-19 – Society and Culture





MOSKW, February 13th. / TASS /. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 14,861 in the previous day to 4,057,698, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced on Saturday. The coronavirus growth rate is 0.37%, according to data from the crisis center. In particular, 1,130 new cases of coronavirus were registered in St. Petersburg in the last 24 hours, 884 in the Moscow Region, 441 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 356 in the Voronezh Region and 342 in the Rostov Region. The number of active cases currently stands at 400,095 in Russia. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow rose by 1,963 in the last 24 hours to 954,619. The growth rate of the Moscow coronavirus was equal to 0.2%. Yesterday Moscow registered 2,139 new cases of coronavirus. Sixty-seven patients died from the new coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing casualties to Russia’s largest city to 14,290. Up to 2,680 patients recovered from the new coronavirus in Moscow yesterday, bringing total recoveries to 867,780. Currently, 72,549 people are continuing their medical treatment for the new coronavirus in the Russian capital. Deaths and recoveries The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 502 in Russia in the last 24 hours compared to 507 a year earlier, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 79,696. Provisional disease mortality (the latter can only be determined after the end of the epidemic) remained at 1.96%, according to the crisis center. In the last 24 hours, 52 victims were registered in St. Petersburg, 31 – in the Moscow region, 23 – in the Rostov region, 17 victims – in the Krasnodar region and 15 victims were registered in the Voronezh and Arkhangelsk regions each. About 18,765 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 3,577,907, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced on Saturday. The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases for the fifth day in a row. The share of recoveries increased to 88.2% of the total number of infected. In particular, 2,678 recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg over the past day, 896 in the Moscow Region, 502 in the Chelyabinsk Region, 443 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 401 in the Irkutsk Region.

