Biden, Netanyahu got the Covid-19 vaccine, but not Modi (so far)

United States President Joe Biden did it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did it, even Mike Pence did it. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done so yet.

like world leaders step forward to take the Covid-19 strike in their places, Modi is likely to strike only in the second phase of India’s distribution. India began vaccinating its healthcare and front-line workers on 16 January. Once this demographic of 3 million people is completed, the government will release the vaccine to those over 50, and those under 50, but with co-morbidity.

India ka vaccinated over 75 lakh health and front line workers so far and hopes to inoculate 300 million Indians by August.

This second phase is when India’s top politicians, including the president and heads of state ministers, are expected to receive the coronavirus vaccine, which has infected nearly 11 million and killed more than 1,50,000 people in the country.

But the delay in getting this kick from Modi is sending a mixed message. For one, it does nothing to calm you down fear of vaccines and skepticism in the medical community.

Vaccine reluctance in India

India approves two Covishield vaccines made from the main seeds of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin for emergency use on January 3rd.

While Covishield has some data on efficacy based on the evidence of Oxford-AstraZeneca elsewhere in the world, Covaxin, which was developed in collaboration with the medical research arm of Indian governments, lacks efficiency data for the moment. His phase 3 trials are still in progress, which has led the Indian scientific community to raise serious doubts as to why this vaccine has been approved at all.

This reluctance erupted when some healthcare workers who were to receive the stroke at Covaxin decided to cross their line. Doctors at Delhis Hospital Ram Manohar Lohia write a letter to the administration requesting that their staff be administered Covishield instead of Covaxin.

On February 11, TS Singh Deo, a cabinet minister from Chhattisgarh state, wrote to Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting that the central government supply Covax with the state only after valid trial data is available.

Wrote to the honorable Minister of Health of the union @drharshvardhan addressing the Chhattisgarh government concern about the state’s supply of COVAXIN. The main concerns of the state are:

Inhibitions restoring incomplete COVAXIN phase 3 trials (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xLNj43hwRR – TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) 11 February 2021

Covaxins missing test data aside, vaccine reluctance threatens to slow the spread in India. Some members of the medical community have said that Modi, who has been consistent with his messages about wearing masks and staying home, could go a long way in calming the nerves of vaccine recipients by taking the blow on the camera.

Our Prime Minister is a charismatic leader, Dr. Rahul Bhargava from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram i tha view magazine. We follow his advice with letter and spirit. I believe that if he makes the vaccine, hesitation will disappear in all strata of society.

That feeling was too echo from some politicians, including Dayanidhi Maran, a Tamil Nadu MP, who spoke for him in the lower room on 10 February.

But there is likely to be another reason why Modi has chosen to delay his shot.

Optics of a Covid-19 vaccine

At a meeting with all the country’s chief ministers on January 13, three days before the Covid-19 vaccine was distributed, Modi reportedly told attendees that no government official would be allowed to wait for the vaccine.

The Prime Minister during the video conference stated that no politician, even by mistake, will receive the vaccine, because the first right to the vaccine is for the front line and health care workers, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Health for the eastern state of Assam . during a press interaction.

It is likely that Modi wants to be seen as an equal leader, one who does not use his power or influence for personal gain. This is in line with his campaign promises to na khaaunga, na khaane dunga (I will not take bribes, nor will I allow anyone to take bribes) during the 2014 general election. At the time he was signaling the tide anti-corruption in India against the then Congress-led government, as well as against political nepotism.

Modis has its own choices, including here expensive glasses AND a designer suit and his big travel bills had become a point of much debate. Congressman Rahul Gandhi, in 2015, had called the Modi government suit-boot ki sarkar (a government with suits and boots). He has often repeated this action, most recently during the ongoing India farmers-led protests.

This article first appeared on quartz.