India Coronavirus Dispatch: Co-Win application integrated in Aarogya Setu





N NUM NUMBERS: Daily cases first 12,000 India reported 12,143 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the cumulative case load to 1,08,92,746, according to a report in the Deccan Herald. 103 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,55,550, according to data from the central health ministry. Total recoveries have increased to 1,06,00,625. The national recovery rate has risen to 97.32 percent. The active case load is 1.36,571, which accounts for 1.25 percent of the total case load. Read more here The second dose to be administered from today People who received the Covid vaccine on January 16, the day the vaccination program took place in India, will receive their second dose today, a report on NDTV said. The second dose, called a booster, is given 28 days after the first. AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog’s VK Paul were among the first to receive the vaccine. As of Friday, 7.7 million healthcare and front-line workers have received the first dose of the vaccine. India has set a target of inoculating 300 million people against by July. Read more here Shots fired at people over the age of 50 from March: ICMR chief Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria said the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program would begin in March, a report in The Hindu. People over the age of 50 and those under the age of 50 but with co-illness will be covered at this stage. Guleria also expressed uncertainty about the length of protection offered by vaccines. He said, “a good amount of antibodies will develop in about 14 days after the second vaccine. Although the exact length of time for the protection provided is not clear, we believe the coverage will last at least eight months, or perhaps longer. ” Read more here Co-Win integrated in Aarogya Setu India’s leading digital platform to monitor and manage the Covid-19 Co-Win vaccination program has been integrated into government coronavirus contact tracking application Aarogya Setu, a report in The Indian Express said. The integration will allow users to download their vaccine certificates and other useful information from the right by Aarogya Setu. A tweet from Aarogya Setu on Twitter said, “Co-WIN details are directly on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view the Co-WIN Panel and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID Vaccination -19. ” Read more here India’s R value stays stable at 0.92 India (R) effective reproduction value for Covid-19 remained the same as last week, at 0.92, according to a report in ThePrint. The R value is a key measure of how fast the virus is spreading. In simple terms, it is the average number of people infected by an infected individual. If the R value is above 1, the virus will spread quickly. If it is below 1, the virus will slow down. Kerala, the state that currently has the largest load of active issues, has had its value R below 1 consistently since January 24th. However, the R value for Delhi has increased for the second week in a row. Value has risen to 0.87 this week from 0.75 last time. One week before that, the value was 0.74. Read more here

