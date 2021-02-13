Low-traffic neighborhoods, popup lanes, widened sidewalks and other walking and cycling schemes introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have not hampered the ambulance response time, has revealed a series of requests for freedom of information .

Ambulance trust responses to information provided by the charity Cycling UK revealed that no such scheme had been implemented without relevant trust knowledge and that no delays in emergency response time due to them had been identified.

Four out of 10 UK trust respondents expressed support for measures to increase walking and cycling for health, prevent road traffic damage and protect the environment.

Emergency measures to make active travel safer were implemented to avoid rushing to private cars as public transport capacity was reduced by the coronavirus. However, some raised concerns that the measures could lead to delays in emergency services.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, told the Guardian: What those requests for information on freedom have revealed is that there is no evidence to support the argument that cycle lanes delay ambulances.

It was not just one of those cases where it was left unclear by a vague response to freedom of information; they were very clear: they have no problem with them, and they support these schemes.

However, that was not the way it was reported in the media last year, Dollimore added, referring to reports in Daily Mail AND Telegraph that ambulances were being delayed.

The information requests, which were filed in November, required ambulance trusts to identify any active travel schemes introduced without consulting them, any that caused emergency response delays, and any unpaid problems related to such schemes. The trusts were also asked whether they support the principle of such active travel measures, or their withdrawal.

Ten of the 12 ambulance trusts in the UK responded, two of which said they did not have the relevant information. Seven of the eight others who answered all the questions said they were unaware of any problems with active travel schemes or concerns about delays from drivers. Some beliefs added that they worked with scheme design tips to mitigate problems.

Only ambulance trust in the East of England described a problem with a closed barrier in Cambridge, although Cambridgeshire County Council said no key barriers had been installed in its Covid walking and cycling response and suggested this may have been part of of past counter-terrorism measures, adding that alternative routes were available.

Four ambulance services trust East Midlands, London, South Central and Yorkshire expressed clear support for active travel schemes in their FoI responses, while West Midlands and North West spokespersons told the Guardian they supported such schemes and were unaware of any delay it was causing. No faith supported the withdrawal of the masses.

A West Midlands ambulance service spokesman said: “To date, our teams have not reported any harmful issues caused by changes in road layout while responding to 999 calls. However, if such a situation arises, we are confident that we will work with the relevant council to resolve these.

We are supporters of LTNs [low-traffic neighbourhoods] because of the health benefits in the same way as we are a supporter of Birmingham city councils the green air zone that will take effect this year.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Our ambulance crews are advanced drivers and trained to handle a range of conditions including traffic jams. We welcome any traffic regulation that promotes road safety and reduces the amount of accidents that occur, and we we work with councils to find a compromise for any town plan or change that may cause us difficulties.

David Williams, deputy director for operations at the East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We welcome the introduction of bike lanes because they are there to help keep cyclists safe and therefore help prevent road traffic collisions.

Research has revealed that you have protected cycle lanes reduces the chances of cycling injuries with 40% -65%, while LTNs were found to reduce damage to all road users by 70%.

Analysis of the LTN fire service response time in north London between 2012 and 2020 found no evidence of delays within the schemes and slight improvements in response time on border roads.

Dollimore said: There needs to be engagement and consultation, but I think one of the lessons for local authorities is also not to panic about reacting and withdrawing schemes, or to think that schemes do not work on the back of, say, sensational media reports.

The claim that cycle lanes were causing mutilation and disaster for ambulances was clearly untrue.