The parliamentary defense panel decides to visit Galwan Valley, Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh





The Standing Parliamentary Defense Committee has decided to visit the Galwan Valley and Lake Pangong in the eastern Ladakh region which has witnessed a violent brawl between Indian and Chinese troops, sources said on Friday. The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Yual Oram, of which Rahul Gandhi is also a member, wants to visit the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of May or June. The decision to visit these areas was taken at the last panel meeting which was not attended by Rahul Gandhi, sources said, adding that the panel intends to visit the LAC, it depends on approval by the government. After a nine-month stalemate, the two militaries reached an agreement on secession on the north and south shores of Lake Pangong that mandates both sides to cease troop deployment in a “scalable, coordinated and verifiable” manner. On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a detailed statement to Parliament on the secession pact. Under the agreement, China should withdraw its troops east of the Finger 8 areas on the north coast while Indian personnel will be stationed at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Read also | Insufficient workforce for engaged R&D projects: parliamentary panel for DRDO Similar action will take place on the south shore of the lake as well, Singh told Parliament. India has not “accepted” any territory of China by signing an agreement on the secession process at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and other unresolved “problems” including Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra will be taken up in future talks between army commanders of both countries, the defense ministry said on Friday. The statement from the ministry came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the government had “given” Indian territory to China and raised questions about the agreement on the secession process. The ministry also called as “categorically false” the claim that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 in the Pangong Tso area, adding that the permanent posts of both sides in the area are “long and well-placed”. “India has not accepted any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has implemented respect and observance of the LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo,” the ministry said in a strong statement. The MEA also said the two countries have agreed to convene the 10th round of senior commanders within 48 hours of the full break-up in the Pangong Lake area to address the remaining issues, adding that no date has been set for the Mechanism Working Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Issues. The secession agreement on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong mandates both the Chinese and Indian sides to “cease” deploying troops forward in a “scalable, coordinated and verifiable” manner. This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.

