



A photo taken by the International Space Station (ISS) shows what appears to be golden rivers flowing through the Amazon rainforest in the Peruvian state of Madre de Dios, but the reality is not so bright. The photo shows gold exploration pits on the Inambari River in the Peruvian Amazon, according to NASA Earth Observatory, who published this photo. While the pits have small amounts of gold, it is mostly polluted water and mud left there by independent miners in the region. These are usually hidden by the ISS but they became visible in the shooting due to the reflected rays of the sun. The livelihoods of thousands of people in Madre de Dios depend on mining, making it one of the largest unregistered mining industries across the globe. Nearly 30,000 small-scale miners illegally forecast gold in the area. Read also | In the Venezuelan Amazon, gold gives life and takes it Experts say the illegal extraction of gold has destroyed the area’s ecology, an issue which local authorities ignore in exchange for fine bribes. Gold mines in the area, many of which are located in a protected park, are growing by 242 acres a year, according to an NGO. The mine also leads to deforestation in the area and the mercury used to extract gold pollutes the waters. Experts consider the damage being done to the area by pollution as irreversible. Deforestation due to gold mining destroyed about 22,930 hectares of the Peruvian Amazon in 2018, according to a 2019 study by the Amazon Andes Project Monitoring Group (MAAP).







