International
Sri Lanka says it rescinded the port deal while the Indian firm rejected the terms
Sri Lanka has said it has broken the tripartite agreement with India and Japan to develop the Eastern Containers Port Colombo (ECT) Terminal while the Indian firm involved in the project refused to agree to its new terms.
The office of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on February 1 said his government has decided to run the Colombo Ports Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) as an operation wholly owned by the state port authority.
Responding to opposition question in Parliament on Thursday over the deal, Port Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said a Cabinet subcommittee appointed to review the deal had proposed new terms.
“We entered the talks from a favorable position for us, then that company refused to move forward on our terms,” Abeygunawardena told Parliament, adding that the Indian company’s refusal forced Sri Lanka to rescind the deal.
India, Japan and Sri Lanka had reached an agreement in 2019 to develop the terminal project.
“The governments of India, Sri Lanka and Japan had signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 to develop and operate the Colombo Port Eastern Container Terminal in a tripartite framework,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told a news conference. in New Delhi on February 4, three days after Colombo canceled the deal.
“We sincerely believe that the development of infrastructure in Sri Lanka, in areas such as ports and energy, with foreign investment from India and Japan will be a mutually beneficial proposal,” he said.
Srivastava said the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo was in talks with the Lankan government on the issue.
On Friday, India said its interest in participating in the Colombo port project is long overdue as most of the goods handled at the facility are from and to India.
“We had, in principle, agreements from the Sri Lankan government in this regard,” Srivastava said in New Delhi, avoiding an answer to a question whether Sri Lanka offered India a project to develop the western container terminal project at the port. of Colombo instead of ECT
Srivastava further said: “The current government has nevertheless expressed a preference in engaging investors directly. I understand that discussions are still ongoing.”
The State Port Authority of Sri Lanka (SLPA) signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with India and Japan to develop ECT during the previous Sirisena government.
Colombo port unions opposed the proposal by investors from India and Japan to buy a 49 per cent stake in ETC. They demanded that ECT remain 100 per cent owned by SLPA compared to 51 per cent.
They claimed that the proposed deal with Indias Adani Group was an ECT sale.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had stated that he wanted the India-Japan ECT agreement to move forward.
However, after a week of protests, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to scrap the deal, prompting India to urge Sri Lanka to stick to its commitment to the tripartite deal with it and Japan.
Japan has also conveyed its dissatisfaction with the Sri Lankan government.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]