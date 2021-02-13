Sri Lanka says it rescinded the port deal while the Indian firm rejected the terms

Sri Lanka has said it has broken the tripartite agreement with India and Japan to develop the Eastern Containers Port Colombo (ECT) Terminal while the Indian firm involved in the project refused to agree to its new terms.

The office of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on February 1 said his government has decided to run the Colombo Ports Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) as an operation wholly owned by the state port authority.

Responding to opposition question in Parliament on Thursday over the deal, Port Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said a Cabinet subcommittee appointed to review the deal had proposed new terms.

“We entered the talks from a favorable position for us, then that company refused to move forward on our terms,” ​​Abeygunawardena told Parliament, adding that the Indian company’s refusal forced Sri Lanka to rescind the deal.

India, Japan and Sri Lanka had reached an agreement in 2019 to develop the terminal project.

“The governments of India, Sri Lanka and Japan had signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 to develop and operate the Colombo Port Eastern Container Terminal in a tripartite framework,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told a news conference. in New Delhi on February 4, three days after Colombo canceled the deal.

“We sincerely believe that the development of infrastructure in Sri Lanka, in areas such as ports and energy, with foreign investment from India and Japan will be a mutually beneficial proposal,” he said.

Srivastava said the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo was in talks with the Lankan government on the issue.

On Friday, India said its interest in participating in the Colombo port project is long overdue as most of the goods handled at the facility are from and to India.

“We had, in principle, agreements from the Sri Lankan government in this regard,” Srivastava said in New Delhi, avoiding an answer to a question whether Sri Lanka offered India a project to develop the western container terminal project at the port. of Colombo instead of ECT

Srivastava further said: “The current government has nevertheless expressed a preference in engaging investors directly. I understand that discussions are still ongoing.”

The State Port Authority of Sri Lanka (SLPA) signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with India and Japan to develop ECT during the previous Sirisena government.

Colombo port unions opposed the proposal by investors from India and Japan to buy a 49 per cent stake in ETC. They demanded that ECT remain 100 per cent owned by SLPA compared to 51 per cent.

They claimed that the proposed deal with Indias Adani Group was an ECT sale.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had stated that he wanted the India-Japan ECT agreement to move forward.

However, after a week of protests, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to scrap the deal, prompting India to urge Sri Lanka to stick to its commitment to the tripartite deal with it and Japan.

Japan has also conveyed its dissatisfaction with the Sri Lankan government.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.