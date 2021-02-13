The court convicts the Rose Valley group official of money laundering





A special PMLA court in Kolkata has sentenced an official of a Rose Valley group company and sentenced him to seven years in prison on money laundering charges, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday. The central investigative agency had registered a FIR against the firm, its Chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA). Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015. “The court has sentenced Arun Mukherjee to serve a rigorous imprisonment of seven years and to pay a fine of Rs 2.5 laksh to the rigorous prison set for another six months,” ED said in a statement. He said Mukherjee was a trusted debt manager and was responsible for the actions and cases of Rose Valley Real Estates Construction Ltd. and pleaded guilty to money laundering. It was alleged, ED said, before market regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that Rose Valley Real Estate Construction Limited and its associates repeatedly flew safe non-convertible debt during 2001-2002. 2004-2005, 2005-2006 and in 2007 -2008 and gave them to more than 49 persons in each financial year, illegally collecting a total amount of Rs 12.82 crore. The agency said the investigation revealed that this company “under the direction and control of the accused persons had amassed investments of 2,585 persons, a total of about Rs 12 billion and had gained control over various securities as defined in different sections of the SEBI Act “. “The money obtained in this way was further laundered by investing the same thing in different movable properties,” she said. The charges were filed in this case in February, 2012, and the trial of the other defendants is ongoing, he said.

