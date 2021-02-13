Parliamentary defense panel likely to visit Galwan Valley, Lake Pangong in Ladakh

The permanent parliamentary defense committee is likely to visit the Galwan Valley and Lake Pangong in the eastern Ladakh region, the PTI announced on Saturday. A conflict has continued between Indian and Chinese troops in the area since a violent clash in June.

Party Leader Bharatiya Janata Oram for sale, who is chairing the 30-member panel, said some committee members had proposed 10 days earlier to visit the eastern Ladakh region after May 15, ANI reported. Oram added that he forwarded the proposal to the Mayor and the Center for consideration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are members of the panel. Gandhi reportedly did not attend the meeting.

The 30-member committee is likely to visit the region in the last week of May or June, depending on government approval.

On Friday, Gandhi had raised questions about the detachment process along the Current Control Line in Ladakh, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a coward and giving Indian territory to China.

The Congress leader noted part of Defense Secretary Rajnath Singhs’s response to Parliament on Thursday where he had said China would maintain its troop presence in the North East area east of Finger 8 along Lake Pangong, while Indian troops will be based at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.

Now we discover that our bodies will be placed on Finger 3 … Finger 4 is our territory, he said. Now, we have moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why does Mr. [Narendra] Modi gave our territory to the Chinese?

The Congress leader further said Singh said nothing in the Plains Depsang area from where, as he claimed, Chinese troops had encroached on Indian territory.

Later in the day, the defense ministry said India has not ceded any territory to China and there are still differences to be resolved.

The Ministry of Defense also clarified the misunderstandings regarding the territory of India. The territory of India is described by the map of India and covers more than 43,000 square kilometers currently under the illegal occupation of China since 1962, the statement said. Even the Current Control Line, according to Indian perception, is on Finger 8, not Finger 4. That is why India has persistently retained the right to patrol up to Finger 8, including the current understanding with China.

India had previously patrolled on foot up to Finger 8 as there is no road access on its part to the areas east of Finger 4. Meanwhile, China has dominated up to Finger 4 and has built a road there with additional logistics in place. Last year, the Chinese military had prevented India from reaching Finger 8, leading to months of squabbling between the two sides.

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that India and China would remove placements along Lake Pangong in a phased and coordinated manner. His statement confirmed a breakthrough in talks between the two countries to ease border tensions.

India-China tensions

Tensions between the two countries flared up in June following deadly clashes between soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed. China is believed to have suffered casualties as well, but did not provide any details.

The blockade has continued with both sides strengthening forces along the border. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of shooting there for the first time in 45 years.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks have taken place over the past few months to disengage troops. The ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks took place on 24 January.