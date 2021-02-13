Destructive Chamol floods are a manifestation of melting in the Himalayan ecosystem – News Technology, Firstpost

CP Rajendran

The Himalayas are an active transcontinental mountain range in Asia, growing by several millimeters per year. For millions and millions of years, a tectonic push with snail steps has brought this mountain to its present terrible height. As the steep mountain peaks would prove, the dynamic Himalayan landscape is also subject to, to the same extent, the erosive forces of the climate that are constantly working to destroy it. In all its environmental and earth-forming complexities, the Himalayas are the product of a dynamic balance between invisible natural processes in the region and the tension exerted by these forces or their agents, often in the form of earthquakes, avalanches, and floods.

The Himalayas contain the largest volume of snow and ice outside the Polar Regions. The Third Pole, as it is also referred to, has a large glacier depot, the point of origin of some of Asia’s major rivers. It is also a major regulator of the overall global climate, and Asia in particular. One billion people living downstream of these rivers in China, India, Pakistan and other Southeast Asian countries, depend on the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau meetswaterneeds. With its transcontinental setting passing through the most populous part of the world, the Himalayas are now also subject to various anthropogenic forces. Scientific studies inform us that this third type of form, now known as the main driver of global warming, is affecting natural equilibrium and accelerating environmental change in the range.

Ecosystem degradation that predicts rising temperatures and subsequent ice losses in the Himalayas have a direct impact on the long-term availability of water to Asian river countries, including India. The Himalayas contain the largest volume of snow and ice outside the Polar Regions. Nearly one billion people living downstream of China, India, Pakistan and Southeast Asia depend on the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau for water. Recent projections show that the region around Mount Everest could lose 70-99 percent of its glacier volume by 2100 as a result of warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions. These findings warn of an alarming situation.

But glacier ice losses have now reached one immediately against the backdrop of their possible link to the increased frequency of flood risks in the Himalayas. The devastating February 7 flood on the Rishiganga River in the Chamoli district of Garhwal Himalaya was the latest such example. Satellite images covering the event, widely circulated in the media, show that the whole process started as a detachment of the slope of a rock and a large amount rotated with extraordinary speed and descended to the top of a hanging glacier (in the area of glacial Raunthi), immediately turning glacial ice into water. The water mixed with rocks and other debris increased, the debris pressure further squeezed the water-filled sediment, causing a flood of water cascades up to the river valley.

Unlike the rapid flooding of Kedarnath 2013, the Chamol rock avalanche incident shows no evidence of the collapse of the glacial lake at the top of the mountain. Still, both of these incidents are unlikely to be related to a fundamental level, for its triggering mechanism is the premature melting of permanently frozen ice or otherwise called permanent frost. Persistent mountain frost is ice in crevices and crevices between rocks that hold them together and help stabilize steep slopes. If the permanent freezing of the mountain of glue that connects the crushed rock to the surface ice is what causes the destabilization of the mountain slopes, then the general warmer temperatures in recent decades must have been the cause of it melting. Could it be alsobe that is causing a higher frequency of slope failure in recent decades, creating rock slides and avalanches in the Himalayas? In a comparable event that occurred on May 5, 2012, the Annapurna Mountains caused flooding in Setiriver, Kaski district in Nepal.

Rock avalanches start at higher altitudes and slopes that have more mountain freezing are more sensitive to changes in long-term temperatures. These observations and hypotheses can be compared with additional data that will be collected in the future to see if they stand up. If warmer temperatures do destabilize steep slopes in traditionally cold regions, there will be more high-risk areas for rocks and avalanches in the future.

According to a study that analyzed satellites over the past 40 years, published in the journalAdvances in Sciencein June 2019, around 650 glaciers across India, China, Nepal and Bhutan are showing signs of retreat. The study identifies global warming as the reason for the melting and loss of glacial ice in a large area confirms the role of global warming. Scientists have also warned us of the withdrawal of some of the glaciers in the Uttarakhand Himalayas. A report published in 2018 by the Divecha Center for Climate Change, Bengaluru, shows that the average temperature in the northwestern Himalayas has risen by 0.66 C since 1991, a much higher increase than the global average. The high Himalayas became even warmer on average in the same period. Scientists from Chandigarh Snow and Avalanche Study Study (SASE) Involved that winters in the northwestern Himalayas have become warmer and wetter in the last 25 years.

According to Himalayan Climate and Water Atlas, published by ICIMOD, GRIDArendal and the Center for International Climate and Environmental Studies Oslo (CICERO) in 2015, Hindu Himalayas Who are warming significantly faster than the global average. An ICIMOD STUDYpublished last May also said that Nepal’s glaciers in the Dudh Kosi Basin, which is home to some of the highest mountain peaks in the world, including Mt Everest had lost a quarter of their area over the past three decades. Temperatures across the region are projected to rise by about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius on average by 2050. The consensus is that global warming is already showing significant impact in the Himalayas, but more field and satellite-based studies are needed to determine the amount of these changes.

I must admit that I became a staunch believer in glacier retreat after meeting a Buddhist monk in northeastern Bhutan on the border with India, a landlocked place in the Eastern Himalayas. Walking next to him in the mountains there a few years ago, he showed a group of us the glacier mountains in the distance, and told us that the glaciers were really retreating. He has seen these changes since his childhood, and this, I consider a credible field report.

CP Rajendran is an Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.