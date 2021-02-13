The latest vaccine and world news





A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Las Mesa, California, on February 11th. Bing Guan / Bloomberg / Getty Images The state of California in the US is adding millions of people to its priority list of Covid-19 vaccinations, including high-risk residents with developmental disabilities and other disabilities “and those with serious underlying health conditions.” The plan, outlined by state health officials at a conference Friday, will begin March 15 and allow cancer patients, pregnant women and other individuals with disabilities to join health care workers, the elderly, teachers and farm staff in line for a vaccine. Expansion could add up to 6 million more Californians to the priority list. It also extends ages 65 and up to ages 16 to 64 in those categories. Secretary of the California Agency for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters that the start of March 15 will give officials time to work out details on how to get the vaccines to those with various disabilities and may include home visits. Ghaly acknowledged that the weather could be optimistic, warning that we are still dealing with a lack of vaccine. “This week the drastic shortage of vaccines in the state led to the closure of mass vaccination centers in Los Angeles.” The extended list of eligible ones includes people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, oxygen-dependent heart disease, Down Syndrome, recipients of immune-suppressed organ transplants, pregnant women, people with sickle cell disease, overweight severe and certain type 2 diabetes. Ghaly expressed concern about distribution inequality between colored communities and low-income areas. There are plans to contact community clinics, public health systems and what they call trusted messengers in the communities, which show the data are reluctant to be vaccinated. “ Senior state health officials received complaints from rural areas that they had not been given their fair share of vaccines. However, officials say these areas have historically been medically under-served and most of the early distribution was in areas with high numbers of medical staff. Officials say the focus will now shift to rural areas in the California farming community, which has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Officials also believe that focusing on Californians with developmental disabilities and severe basic conditions will allow more vaccinations in vulnerable environments, such as prisons, homeless shelters and homeless areas. The state estimates that 13 million Californians are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, including 3 million health care workers, 3.4 million food and agriculture workers, 1.4 million in the education sector, 1 million in emergency services, and more than 6 million people over the age of 65.

